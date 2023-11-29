Honda: Production, sales and export results for October, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of October 2023.
World Production
|October 2023
|YOY
|Oct. 2022
|Jan.- Oct.
2023
|YOY
|Japan
|73,939
|151.2%
|48,907
|572,988
|111.0%
|Outside of Japan
|331,337
|117.9%
|281,100
|2,851,947
|103.2%
|Total
|405,276
|122.8%
|330,007
|3,424,935
|104.4%
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|155,307
|152.9%
|101,581
|1,306,907
|129.5%
|USA
|101,749
|133.3%
|76,352
|860,627
|122.4%
|Asia
|169,217
|96.0%
|176,290
|1,477,502
|87.0%
|China
|115,694
|87.7%
|131,909
|1,014,141
|80.7%
October 2023
- Production in Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
- Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
- Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
Sales in the Japanese Market
|October 2023
|YOY
|Oct. 2022
|Jan.- Oct. 2023
|YOY
|Total
|57,668
|136.0%
|42,398
|482,041
|102.6%
|Registrations
|27,341
|137.0%
|19,958
|218,206
|98.8%
|Mini-vehicles
|30,327
|135.1%
|22,440
|263,835
|106.0%
October 2023
- Total sales in Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
- New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
Exports from Japan
|October 2023
|YOY
|Oct. 2022
|Jan.- Oct. 2023
|YOY
|Total
|10,181
|201.9%
|5,042
|66,769
|104.3%
|North America
|683
|2969.6%
|23
|3,416
|272.8%
|USA
|602
|2617.4%
|23
|3,248
|274.1%
|Asia
|633
|243.5%
|260
|5,933
|302.5%
|Europe
|6,378
|167.6%
|3,806
|42,598
|84.8%
|Others
|2,487
|261.0%
|953
|14,822
|140.1%
October 2023
- Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY increase in 2 months
SOURCE: Honda