Honda: Production, sales and export results for October, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of October 2023.

World Production

October 2023YOYOct. 2022Jan.- Oct.
2023		YOY
Japan73,939151.2%48,907572,988111.0%
Outside of Japan331,337117.9%281,1002,851,947103.2%
Total405,276122.8%330,0073,424,935104.4%

Production in Main Regions

North America155,307152.9%101,5811,306,907129.5%
USA101,749133.3%76,352860,627122.4%
Asia169,21796.0%176,2901,477,50287.0%
China115,69487.7%131,9091,014,14180.7%

October 2023

  • Production in Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase

Sales in the Japanese Market

October 2023YOYOct. 2022Jan.- Oct. 2023YOY
Total57,668136.0%42,398482,041102.6%
Registrations27,341137.0%19,958218,20698.8%
Mini-vehicles30,327135.1%22,440263,835106.0%

October 2023

  • Total sales in Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
  • New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase

Exports from Japan

October 2023YOYOct. 2022Jan.- Oct. 2023YOY
Total10,181201.9%5,04266,769104.3%
North America6832969.6%233,416272.8%
USA6022617.4%233,248274.1%
Asia633243.5%2605,933302.5%
Europe6,378167.6%3,80642,59884.8%
Others2,487261.0%95314,822140.1%

October 2023

  • Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY increase in 2 months

SOURCE: Honda

