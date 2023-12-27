Honda: Production, sales and export results for November, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of November 2023.

World Production

November 2023YOYNov. 2022Jan.- Nov.
2023		YOY
Japan76,272105.7%72,129649,260110.4%
Outside of Japan338,157133.2%253,8673,190,104105.7%
Total414,429127.1%325,9963,839,364106.5%

Production in Main Regions

North America145,431140.7%103,3851,452,338130.5%
USA89,443130.8%68,398950,070123.1%
Asia186,538128.6%145,0481,664,04090.3%
China130,573138.1%94,5821,144,71484.7%

November 2023

  • Production in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Production outside Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Worldwide production: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase

Sales in the Japanese Market

November 2023YOY
Nov. 2022Jan.- Nov. 2023YOY
Total58,263112.9%51,600540,304103.6%
Registrations29,719114.5%25,945247,925100.4%
Mini-vehicles28,544111.3%25,655292,379106.5%

November 2023

  • Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • New vehicle registrations: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase

Exports from Japan

November 2023YOYNov. 2022Jan.- Nov. 2023YOY
Total6,931120.6%5,74573,700105.6%
North America221139.9%1583,637257.9%
USA221175.4%1263,469264.6%
Asia265120.5%2206,198284.2%
Europe5,662125.7%4,50348,26088.2%
Others78390.6%86415,605136.3%

November 2023

  • Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase

SOURCE: Honda

