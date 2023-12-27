Honda: Production, sales and export results for November, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of November 2023.
World Production
|November 2023
|YOY
|Nov. 2022
|Jan.- Nov.
2023
|YOY
|Japan
|76,272
|105.7%
|72,129
|649,260
|110.4%
|Outside of Japan
|338,157
|133.2%
|253,867
|3,190,104
|105.7%
|Total
|414,429
|127.1%
|325,996
|3,839,364
|106.5%
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|145,431
|140.7%
|103,385
|1,452,338
|130.5%
|USA
|89,443
|130.8%
|68,398
|950,070
|123.1%
|Asia
|186,538
|128.6%
|145,048
|1,664,040
|90.3%
|China
|130,573
|138.1%
|94,582
|1,144,714
|84.7%
November 2023
- Production in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
- Production outside Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
- Worldwide production: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
Sales in the Japanese Market
|November 2023
|YOY
|Nov. 2022
|Jan.- Nov. 2023
|YOY
|Total
|58,263
|112.9%
|51,600
|540,304
|103.6%
|Registrations
|29,719
|114.5%
|25,945
|247,925
|100.4%
|Mini-vehicles
|28,544
|111.3%
|25,655
|292,379
|106.5%
November 2023
- Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
- New vehicle registrations: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
Exports from Japan
|November 2023
|YOY
|Nov. 2022
|Jan.- Nov. 2023
|YOY
|Total
|6,931
|120.6%
|5,745
|73,700
|105.6%
|North America
|221
|139.9%
|158
|3,637
|257.9%
|USA
|221
|175.4%
|126
|3,469
|264.6%
|Asia
|265
|120.5%
|220
|6,198
|284.2%
|Europe
|5,662
|125.7%
|4,503
|48,260
|88.2%
|Others
|783
|90.6%
|864
|15,605
|136.3%
November 2023
- Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
