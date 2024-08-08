Honda honors top indirect procurement suppliers at 2024 business conference

Honda this week honored 33 suppliers for outstanding performance in providing indirect products and services to Honda business operations and manufacturing facilities across North America during its annual Indirect Procurement Supplier Conference in Dublin, Ohio

Honda this week honored 33 suppliers for outstanding performance in providing indirect products and services to Honda business operations and manufacturing facilities across North America during its annual Indirect Procurement Supplier Conference in Dublin, Ohio. In 2023, purchasing from indirect suppliers totaled more than $5 billion (USD).

Suppliers categorized as “indirect procurement” provide Honda companies with a wide variety of equipment, products and services that support business operations, including manufacturing facilities. The award recipients were selected from a pool of more than 5,000 suppliers and were recognized for their achievements in the categories of Supplier of the Year, Regional Supplier of the Year, New Supplier, Sustainability, Challenging Spirit, and Outstanding Value.

The theme of the 2024 conference, ‘Transformation to Tomorrow,’ is of particular importance to Honda suppliers as the company is transforming nearly every aspect of its business to support its global goal of achieving zero environmental impact for its products and corporate activities by 2050. This will require advancing new processes and technologies into its supply chain operations to achieve carbon neutrality, use of clean energy, and resource recirculation (use of 100% sustainable materials).

“Major shifts like the one we are undertaking will unlock new potential for Honda and our suppliers, requiring that we work seamlessly together as a team to take advantage of these opportunities,” said Elly Bradford, Division Lead, North American Indirect Procurement. “This is truly an extraordinary time to be a part of Honda, and that includes being a Honda partner.”

For the first time, Honda de Mexico and Honda Canada Manufacturing participated in the supplier awards program by recognizing suppliers in the category of Challenging Spirit.

The suppliers providing equipment, products, and services to Honda are local, national, and global in scope. This includes new suppliers and many that have grown alongside Honda in North America since the company began production in Ohio in 1979.

2024 Honda North American Indirect Procurement Supplier Award Winners

Supplier of the Year

This award is bestowed upon a supplier that has continuously established strong performance, met all contractual obligations, and has brought consistent value-add and cost reduction opportunities to Honda.

Aires – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

New Supplier

This award recognizes new suppliers that have demonstrated outstanding implementation practices and provided value-based products, services, or programs.

AB Dynamics, Inc. – Wixom, Michigan

First Advantage – Atlanta, Georgia

Sustainability

This award recognizes suppliers that have strong initiatives in place to drive corporate responsibility through social, economic, or environmental sustainability.

ABB Inc. – Auburn Hills, Michigan

A.P. Moller – Maersk – Florham Park, New Jersey

Cintas Corporation – Mason, Ohio

IBC, Industrial Supply Plus, Inc. – East Granby, Connecticut

Kyndryl U.S. – New York, New York

Trio – Irvine, California

Challenging Spirit

Recognizes suppliers that have demonstrated their commitment to Honda’s Core Value of embracing a Challenging Spirit by going above and beyond expectations to ensure the success and/or delivery of a service, product, or project.

Accenture – Chicago , Illinois

Amazon Business – Seattle, Washington

Auto Warehousing Co. – East Liberty, Ohio

Brooks Distribution Services – Mebane, North Carolina

Canadian Bearings – Mississauga, Ontario

Deloitte. – Los Angeles, California

DIPROLAM – Puebla, Puebla, Mexico

E&L Construction Group’s Paint Systems Division – Detroit, Michigan

Elwood Staffing Services, Inc. – Columbus , Indiana

GO2 PARTNERS, INC. – Columbus, Ohio

Microsoft Corporation – Redmond, Washington

MullenLowe – Los Angeles, California

Oak Harbor Freight Lines, Inc. – Auburn, Washington

Professional Auto Transport – Mira Loma, California

VIVA Creative – Rockville, Maryland

Outstanding Value

This award recognizes suppliers that have provided their competitive advantage to Honda and delivered value and innovation through cost efficiencies, projects, and services.

Aires – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Amazon Web Services – Seattle, Washington

Cintas Corporation – Mason, Ohio

Federal Express Corporation – Memphis, Tennessee

J.D. Power – Troy, Michigan

supplyFORCE – King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

Ulterior Products – Radnor, Ohio

Verizon Wireless – Basking Ridge, New Jersey

Vestis Services, LLC – Roswell, Georgia

Regional Supplier of the Year

This award recognizes a regional supplier that has demonstrated exceptional value and ability to go above and beyond and a commitment to support focused engagements within a specific region of North America.

Central Region: Genric – Marysville, Ohio

Southern Region: Motion – Birmingham, Alabama

Western Region: Amazon Web Services – Seattle, Washington

SOURCE: Honda