Honda enhances ownership experience with upgrade to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for 2018-2022 Accord models

Dealer-installed software upgrade enables wireless features not previously available on certain Accord trims

Honda is offering an exciting new dealer-installed feature upgrade that enables wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ functionality in approximately 631,000 Accord models from the 2018-2022 model years. Announced today, the new initiative is part of the company’s broader sustainability effort, seeking to maximize lifetime value of in-market Honda vehicles by offering upgrades and new digital services.

The dealer-installed upgrade is available to 2018-2022 Accord trims originally equipped with wired-only Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™, enabling wireless integrated access to certain smartphone apps, music, navigation and voice assistants.

“This quick software update enables customers to leverage hardware already in their Honda vehicle to enjoy seamless connectivity through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,” said Jay Joseph, vice president of the Sustainability & Business Development Division at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Enhancing the ownership experience and market value of Honda vehicles already in use is a key strategy in pursuit of our goal to have zero environmental impact by 2050.”

The wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ upgrade can be installed at any authorized Honda dealer, with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP1) of $112, plus a dealer labor charge. The upgrade will be installed at no additional charge on any qualifying Accord models that are sold as Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, providing additional value to the certified program. Consumers can learn more about the software upgrade by visiting the Honda DreamShop.

Enhancing the Ownership Experience to Reach Carbon Neutrality

Honda has set a global goal to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050. To this end, the company is pursuing a broad range of sustainability initiatives, including exploring ways to add updates that will enhance the ownership experience for current, second and third owners.

Other recent initiatives that offer new capabilities through digital services include a free Honda Driver Coaching app and the addition of myQ Connected Garage in-vehicle service to the HondaLink® and AcuraLink® apps.

SOURCE: Honda