Honda commits to roll out of advanced connectivity features across its European range

Honda announced today that all forthcoming models will feature advanced connectivity technologies. The first example of this commitment is the availability of the My Honda+ application and Honda Personal Assistant on Honda e and all-new Jazz and Jazz Crosstar.

Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe, commented, “Today’s customer expects their vehicle to connect seamlessly with their wider life. Honda’s development of next-generation connectivity can clearly be seen with the launch of features such as Honda Personal Assistant and My Honda+. We are committed to widening the availability of these features to meet the expectation of our customer.”

My Honda+ app

Honda has launched its My Honda+ smartphone app to keep owners connected to their car remotely. The smartphone-based service has been redesigned with a simple, intuitive user experience that provides secure access to a range of in-car functions, including comfort, convenience and security features.

The My Honda+ app offers control of vehicle security, including Remote Vehicle Lock and Unlock of the car. For Honda e owners, an additional Digital Key function allows vehicle access to be securely shared with up to five others. Digital Key works via Bluetooth and enables owners to remotely close windows and open the charge lid as well as locking and unlocking the vehicle.

In the unlikely event of a vehicle breakdown, My Honda+ includes a ‘Digital Roadside Assistance’ feature. This allows customers to make a direct call to their subscribed roadside assistance provider with their vehicle (GPS) details automatically shared. The app also provides location monitoring and car tracking via GPS. Intelligent Geofencing can be activated to alert the owner if the vehicle breaches a pre-set ‘geofence’ zone and to further strengthen vehicle security, a notification is delivered to the smartphone app if the car’s security alarm is activated.

For added security all vehicles feature E-Call for roadside assistance as standard. In the event of an emergency, such as airbag deployment, the car’s location is automatically shared with the relevant emergency services.

Convenience features include the ability to send journey information, such as destination details and points of interest, from the My Honda+ app to the car’s navigation system. In the Honda e, the navigation system also incorporates data from the battery range monitor and will factor in charge point locations when long distance journeys beyond the full range of the car are required.

The app also provides Honda e owners with access to EV-specific functions. This includes Remote Battery Charge Control and Scheduler, which monitors the car’s charging status and allows charging to be started or paused remotely. A charging calendar function allows charging times to be set on a daily schedule, allowing charging to occur when the most cost-effective energy tariffs are available. Honda e owners can also remotely access the car’s climate control system and set the temperature to either cooler, normal and warmer before they enter the vehicle.

Honda Personal Assistant with AI

Infotainment and connectivity features in Honda e and Jazz can be activated using voice commands through Honda Personal Assistant. First seen in the Honda e and now available on the all-new Jazz, the intuitive Honda Personal Assistant is a smart artificial intelligence (AI) agent which harnesses natural, smart instruction-based conversations and contextual understanding to access a range of online services.

Honda Personal Assistant assesses command inputs with a level of complexity beyond the capabilities of other voice activated virtual assistants. The system is capable of understanding multiple requests at any one time, for more exact responses to specific queries. An owner can ask, for example: “OK Honda, find me an Italian restaurant with free parking, WiFi, that is open now.” The Honda Personal Assistant locates suitable options and presents them on the touchscreen interface, before plotting the optimal route to the chosen location and displaying it on the navigation screen.

SOURCE: Honda