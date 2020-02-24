Honda brings e:TECHNOLOGY to life at 2020 Geneva Motor Show

Honda is set to debut the all-new Jazz and Jazz Crosstar at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, along with a range of electrified products and energy management innovations. Unified under new e:TECHNOLOGY branding, the line-up represents Honda’s ambition to provide a full range of electrified mobility and energy products to suit modern lifestyles.

Alongside the all-new Jazz, visitors to the show will also experience the full electric Honda e. These two models are the first of six to be launched that will see all Honda’s mainstream models in Europe electrified by 2022.

All-new Honda Jazz

The all-new Jazz hatchback makes its European debut in Geneva, featuring advanced e:HEV two-motor hybrid powertrain technology as standard for the first time. Honda engineers have completely reimagined the iconic model from the ground up. In the process they conceived a compelling new proposition in the compact segment: a city car that combines exceptional efficiency with ultimate usability.

The new seamless and contemporary design evolution introduces a beautiful simplicity to the timeless shape of the Jazz. Its smooth contours form the instantly-recognisable monoform silhouette, adding a new emotional appeal to the class-leading levels of interior comfort and practicality for which the Jazz nameplate is renowned.

The all-new Jazz incorporates intuitive infotainment technology with seamless in-car connectivity to ensure occupants can stay connected. The Jazz also incorporates Honda Personal Assistant, an integrated Artificial Intelligence agent first seen in the Honda e.

New Crosstar variant unveiled

To broaden the appeal of the model, the rugged Jazz Crosstar variant presents a more SUV-style proposition, orientated toward those with active lifestyles. Available with the same hybrid powertrain and interior features as the standard model, the new Jazz Crosstar features increased ride height, water-resistant upholstery and integrated roof rails.

The model’s visual presence is also bolstered by a bolder front grille design, substantial black trim and stylish side sills. The Crosstar-specific alloy wheels, which widen towards the rim, create an increased sense of stability and enhance the variant’s robust styling.

The Jazz and Honda e models will be joined in the e:TECHNOLOGY line-up by two CR-V Hybrid models, completing Honda’s 2020 line-up of electrified products.

e:HEV Hybrid Technology

Honda’s Geneva Motor Show stand will also showcase the brand’s line-up of e:HEV hybrid engines that feature on both the CR-V Hybrid and the new Jazz. The e:HEV system newly developed for the Jazz comprises two compact, energy-dense electric motors connected to a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, a lithium-ion battery and an innovative fixed-gear transmission via an intelligent power control unit. These advanced technologies work harmoniously together to provide a highly efficient, smooth and direct response.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Honda