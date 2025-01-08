Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV prototypes make global debut at CES; Honda announces new ASIMO Operating System

Both Honda 0 Series models confirmed for production in 2026 at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio

Honda today presented the world premiere of the first two models in the company’s new 0 Series line of battery electric vehicles at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) – the Honda 0 SUV and Honda 0 Saloon prototypes. Production models based on both prototypes will launch in North America in 2026 followed by global markets.

Honda also debuted its original vehicle operating system (OS), the ASIMO OS, for use in Honda 0 Series models. The use of the ASIMO name pays homage to the beloved Honda ASIMO robot and the “Wise” value of the Honda 0 Series. Additionally, Honda announced an agreement with Renesas Electronics Corporation to develop a high-performance system-on-chip, to be introduced on the next generation of 0 Series models in the late 2020s, as well as a new energy service through the Home Energy Management System to enable customers to enjoy a stress-free EV ownership experience with reduced environmental impact.

Honda 0 SUV prototype

Honda presented the prototype of a mid-size EV SUV, which will be the first Honda 0 Series model to enter production based on the company’s newly developed dedicated EV architecture. Building on the Space-Hub concept model unveiled at CES 2024, the Honda 0 SUV applies the “Thin, Light, and Wise” approach to yield a spacious cabin with outstanding visibility and flexibility. The interior of the SUV prototype illustrates the company’s direction to offer a new value for its future Honda 0 Series EVs as a “space” for people.

As with the Honda 0 Saloon, the Honda 0 SUV will feature a wide variety of next-generation technologies that embody the “Thin, Light and Wise” development approach of the Honda 0 Series. This model will offer the value of an “ever-advancing” space through “ultra-personal optimization” and digital UX made possible by the ASIMO OS. Moreover, the adoption of a steer-by-wire system enables integrated control of the by-wire devices, such as steering wheel, suspensions and brakes, resulting in outstanding handling.

A production model based on the Honda 0 SUV prototype – built at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio – is scheduled to be introduced in the North American market in the first half of 2026, then in global markets, including Japan and Europe.

Honda 0 Saloon prototype

The Honda 0 Saloon, the flagship model of the Honda 0 Series, further advances the concept model introduced last year at CES 2024 and will feature several next-generation technologies that embody the “Thin, Light and Wise” development approach of the Honda 0 Series. While staying true to the bold styling design of the concept model, the prototype features both a low height and sporty “wedge-shaped” styling that sets the Saloon apart from other EVs in the market. The low-slung cabin is complemented by an interior that is more spacious than expected based on the exterior dimensions.

At CES 2025, Honda is previewing specific technologies and features that contribute to the “Wise” value of the Honda 0 models. This includes the highly reliable automated driving technologies backed by Honda’s Level 3 automated driving technology, as well as “ultra-personal optimization” of ASIMO OS that will offer a mobility experience customized for each individual user.

A production model of the Honda 0 Saloon – built at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio – is scheduled to be introduced first in the North American market in late 2026, followed by global markets, including Japan and Europe.

ASIMO Operating System (OS)

Honda 0 Series models will be equipped with ASIMO OS, an original vehicle operating system developed in-house by Honda. First introduced at CES over 20 years ago, ASIMO was a humanoid robot capable of autonomous walking, developed as part of Honda fundamental technology research with the goal of helping people while coexisting in society. Honda began robotics research and development in 1986 and introduced the ASIMO robot in 2000. ASIMO became an icon in the field of robotics from the 2000s through 2010s and remains loved by people all over the world to this day.

Honda gave the name ASIMO to its new vehicle OS, the core technology to achieve the “Wise” value of the Honda 0 Series, with a determination to strive for making Honda 0 Series an icon of next-generation EVs that will surprise and inspire people all around the world, just as ASIMO did.

Even after development of the ASIMO robot, Honda continued to advance its robotics technologies, including technologies from ASIMO that recognize external environments and autonomous behavior control that enabled ASIMO to react while understanding the intentions of people around it. By combining such robotics technologies with advanced intelligence technologies for the Honda 0 Series, Honda strives to offer the value of software defined vehicles (SDVs) unique to Honda.

As a software platform, ASIMO OS will apply integrated management of electronic control units (ECUs) for vehicle systems such as automated driving/advanced driver assistance systems (AD/ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system.

By constantly updating the in-vehicle software based on the ASIMO OS through over the air (OTA) updates, even after the purchase of the vehicle, functions and services will be continuously advanced in accordance with the preferences and needs of each individual user. These OTA updates to both the digital UX and integrated dynamics controls will allow Honda to deliver a personalized ownership experience that will enhance the joy of driving.

Honda is planning to install ASIMO OS to all Honda 0 Series models, including production models of the Honda 0 SUV and Honda 0 Saloon.

Automated Driving (AD) technology

In 2021, Honda became the world’s first automaker to put Level 3 automated driving equipment into practical use with the launch of the Honda Legend equipped with Honda SENSING Elite. This vehicle, available for consumer lease in the Japan market, qualified for Level 3 automated driving (eyes-off) and conditional driving automation in limited areas.

Honda developed Honda SENSING Elite to put this AD technology into practical use by anticipating all driving conditions and scenarios based on the premise that, in addition to reducing the number of traffic collisions in society, Honda AD must eliminate traffic collisions that a “human driver could have avoided”.

Honda believes that the widespread use of eyes-off technology will lead to the realization of zero traffic collision fatalities in the future. Based on this approach, Honda will aim to offer affordable automated driving technologies to more customers around the world through the Honda 0 Series.

To realize this objective, Honda will apply an original Honda AI technology that combines the unsupervised learning1 technology of Helm.ai and the behavior models of experienced drivers, which enable AI to learn with smaller amounts of data and efficiently expand the range of situations where automated driving and driver assistance can be available.

In addition, Honda will apply its original cooperative AI developed through research into people and mobility to further improve the precision of cooperative behavior, such as yielding the right of way to others on the road, which is difficult even for a human driver. By applying these advanced technologies, Honda will realize a highly reliable driver assistance system that can respond quickly and appropriately to unexpected situations, such as an animal darting into the lane or an object falling onto the road.

Honda 0 Series models will be equipped with a system that enables the expansion of the range of driving conditions where driver assistance and Level 3 automated driving will be available. This expansion will start with eyes-off technology available in traffic congestion on highways, then will continue through the OTA updates of the functions.

With Level 3 automated driving, the vehicle will oversee driving, which will enable a human driver to perform a “second task” while enroute to their destination, whether watching a movie or remotely join a meeting. Honda will further advance its technologies and aims to become the first automaker to expand the application of eyes-off functions to all driving situations, opening new possibilities for mobility.

Development of SoC dedicated to Honda 0 Series

Honda and Renesas Electronics Corporation (Renesas) announced that they have signed an agreement to develop a high-performance system-on-chip (SoC) to realize the future SDVs Honda aims to achieve with Honda 0 Series models.

For the next-generation Honda 0 Series models, which will be launched in the late 2020s, Honda will adopt a centralized E/E (electrical/electronic) architecture that combines multiple ECUs, responsible for controlling vehicle systems, into a single, core ECU. The core ECU, which serves as the heart of the SDV, manages various vehicle systems, such as AD/ADAS, powertrain control, and comfort features, all on a single ECU. To achieve this, the ECU requires a SoC that provides higher processing performance than traditional systems, while minimizing any increase in power consumption.

To fulfill such requirements, Honda and Renesas will develop a system that utilizes multi-die chiplet technology2 to combine the Renesas generic fifth-generation (Gen 5) R-Car X5 SoC series with an AI accelerator optimized for AI software developed independently by Honda. With this combination, the two companies look to develop a system that achieves one of the industry’s top class AI performances of 2,000 TOPS3 (Sparse) with 20 TOPS/W power efficiency.

Energy service

In order to offer Honda 0 Series models that achieve the joy and freedom of mobility for more people with zero environmental impact, Honda will develop and offer new energy services based on two core concepts: 1) building a charging network that enables the customers to enjoy stress-free freedom of mobility and 2) enabling people to enjoy clean and smart daily lives utilizing EV batteries.

As for the establishment of the charging network, Honda is striving to realize a society where 0 Series users will never have trouble recharging their vehicles. To this end, in North America, eight automakers4 established a joint venture to create a charging network called IONNA. It aims to include at least 30,000 high-quality charging stations by 2030. In addition, by adopting the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for the charging port of Honda 0 Series models, Honda will continue making progress in expanding the charging network to ensure that Honda 0 Series owners will have access to more than 100,000 charging stations by 2030.

Moreover, in line with the introduction of Honda 0 Series models, Honda also is considering a new charging service that leverages this broad charging network by incorporating Amazon Web Services (AWS) IT technologies. Using technologies such as Amazon Bedrock, which is the generative AI technology of AWS, combined with Honda intelligent technology along with data from Honda 0 Series and charging networks, Honda can provide a personalized charging experience for each individual. This includes helping drivers find charging stations and simplifying payment methods.

To achieve carbon neutrality, it is essential to utilize renewable energy along with supporting the adoption of EVs. For home charging, which is expected to account for approximately 80% of all EV charging5, Honda will further advance the Honda Smart Charge, a charging service for EV owners. Honda currently offers this service in North America by combining the Home Energy Management System, co-developed with Emporia Corp., with the Vehicle Grid Integration (VGI) system of ChargeScape, a software JV that Honda established with BMW and Ford. Through these initiatives, Honda will start offering new services that contribute to reducing electricity costs and CO2 emissions for our customers in North America and other markets starting in 2026.

With this service, the collective fleet of Honda 0 Series models will also serve as a virtual power plant (VPP) and offer a personalized charging plan for each user. For example, a Honda 0 Series model will charge itself by selecting times of the day when electricity costs are low and renewable energy can be utilized and then send back excess energy for household to the grid for use during times when electricity costs are high, thereby wisely managing the entire household’s electricity bill.

Furthermore, when electricity is in short supply, the electricity stored in Honda 0 Series models can be supplied to the power grid, thereby contributing to the stabilization of electricity supply and enabling owners to gain some income from their EVs. Battery degradation, which can be a concern due to repeated charging and discharging, is also minimized through the use of battery management technology Honda has amassed through the development of hybrid-electric vehicles over more than 25 years.

SOURCE: Honda