Hino Motors to increase controlling share in its Malaysian subsidiaries

Hino Motors, Ltd. (hereafter referred to as “Hino.” HQ: Hino City, Tokyo. President & CEO: Yoshio Shimo) will be increasing its controlling share in its Malaysian subsidiaries, Hino Motors Sales (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (hereafter referred to as “HMSM”), and Hino Motors Manufacturing (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (hereafter referred to as “HMMMY”).

As part of our effort to bolster our business structure in ways that enable us to continually provide value to our customers and societies under our “Challenge2025”*1 initiative, we are committed to increasing our global unit sales and enhancing our “Total Support” operations to support our customers. As the Malaysian market boasts the largest sales in ASEAN after Indonesia and Thailand, the company positions it as one of the key markets for moving forward with our global operations. Particularly, in the area of Total Support, we are reinforcing our operations―including our safety driving and fuel-saving driving training sessions held at the “Hino Total Support Customer Center,”*2 the first permanent overseas driving training facility for customers―to help maximize the up times of our customers’ vehicles and minimize their life-time costs.

The company will be increasing its controlling share in both HMSM and HMMMY from 58% to 80%. We will be bolstering our commitment to the Malaysian market and accelerate our efforts to provide “Best-fit products incorporating safety and environmental technologies” that meet the needs of our Malaysian customers, and achieve “Total Support customized for each vehicle” to maintain all customer vehicles in optimum condition.

To achieve our vision embodied in our slogan “Trucks and buses that do more,” Hino focuses on our Three Directions, namely, “Best-fit products incorporating safety and environmental technologies,” “Total support customized for each vehicle,” and “New activity areas.” In order to provide our customers and societies with these values on an ongoing basis, we are committed to taking on every challenge.

*1：Published on Oct 30, 2018. *2：Opened in 2015

＜Overview of Malaysian subsidiaries＞ Company name Hino Motors (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. HQ address Petaling Jaya, Selangor Representative Atsushi Uchiyama, president (Assigned from Hino Motors) Founded 1989 Capitalization 15 million Malaysian Ringgit Capital composition After increase: Hino: 80%, MBM Resources Berhad: 20％ Before increase: Hino: 58%, MBM Resources Berhad: 42％ Business operations Hino vehicle sales and servicing Model lineup Heavy-, medium-, and light-duty trucks and buses Sales performance Roughly 5,800 units (FY2018) Employees 203 (as of Jun 1, 2019)