Hino Motors started an owned subsidiary company in Argentine

Hino Motors, Ltd. (Head office: Hino City, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yoshio Shimo; hereafter referred to as “Hino”) has acquired all shares of Hino Motors Sales Argentina S.A. (hereafter referred to as “Hino Sales Argentina”), making the company Hino’s owned subsidiary.

As part of our effort to bolster our business structure in ways that enable us to provide value to our customers and societies under our “Challenge2025*” initiative, we are committed to increasing our global unit sales and enhancing our “Total Support” operations. Under this initiative, we position the Americas as our third pillar along with Japan and ASEAN, and believe that the Argentinian commercial vehicles market holds great potential. Since Hino entered the Argentinian market in 2016, we have continued to offer products with excellent QDR (excellent quality, durability, and reliability) ―one of Hino’s strengths―together with Total Support based on attention to detail. Thanks to these efforts being received very well by our Argentinian customers, and also to the fact that Argentina has recently been host country of several Dakar Rally events in which Hino competes, we are well on our way to establishing the Hino brand in the country.

*Published on Oct 30, 2018

With the acquisition of this company, we will continue to enhance the competitive edge of our products and expand our line-up so that we are able to offer our Argentinian customers with best-fit products that are even more geared towards meeting their needs. In our Total Support operations, we will be expanding our business centers and enhancing our organizational setup in ways that enable us to contribute to our customers’ businesses as their trusted partner. By doing so, we will accelerate our efforts to achieve “Total support customized for each vehicle” to maintain each and every one of our customers’ vehicles in optimum condition.

To achieve our vision embodied in our slogan “Trucks and buses that do more,” Hino focuses on our Three Directions, namely, “Best-fit products incorporating safety and environmental technologies,” “Total support customized for each vehicle,” and “New activity areas.” In order to provide our customers and societies with these values on an ongoing basis, we are committed to taking on every challenge.

＜Hino Sales Argentina Overview＞

Name Hino Motors Sales Argentina S.A. HQ address Buenos Aires President Masahiko Akae （Hino） Capitalization 420 million dollars Capital composition Hino 100% Business operations Sales of Hino trucks and buses, sales of supply parts, and after-sales services Model HINO 300 series Employees 12 (as of May 2019)

SOURCE: Hino