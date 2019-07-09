Higher deliveries for Volkswagen brand in June

The Volkswagen brand completed June with higher deliveries. Throughout the world, 542,300 vehicles were handed over to customers, 1.6 percent more than the same month last year. In predominantly shrinking overall markets, Volkswagen succeeded in maintaining stable market shares or further expanding them. As expected, Volkswagen once again delivered fewer vehicles in Europe following the record values of June 2018. The strong rise of 14.2 percent in China is a one-off effect resulting from regulatory changes in the overall market. With increases in deliveries by the brand of 9.6 percent and 13.0 percent respectively, the USA and Brazil were the strongest individual markets in June. In its home market of Germany, Volkswagen recorded a slight rise in deliveries (+1.0 percent).

Volkswagen Sales Board Member Jürgen Stackmann: “In June, the global automobile market once again faced a variety of challenges. I am pleased to note that we have outperformed the previous year’s figure despite the continuing weakness in overall demand. In Europe, we expect a strong second half of the year in view of well-filled order books. In China, it remains to be seen whether there will be a sustained recovery in demand.”

Deliveries in the regions and markets in June developed as follows:

In a generally shrinking overall market in Europe, Volkswagen, as expected, delivered fewer vehicles following the record values as a result of WLTP in May 2018. In total, 168,600 vehicles were handed over to customers, 10.0 percent fewer than the same month last year. The figure was also affected by special effects in individual markets and restricted delivery capabilities with respect to TSI engines and DSG gearboxes, which are very popular. In Western Europe, the brand recorded a decrease of 9.6 percent to 145,200 vehicles.

The positive trend in the home market of Germany In the month under review, 55,700 vehicles were handed over to customers, 1.0 percent more than in June 2018.

The situation in Central and Eastern Europe was similar to Western Europe. The brand closed the month of June with a drop of 12.1 percent to a total of 23,400 vehicles delivered.

Developments for Volkswagen in North America were very different. In an overall market which continued to shrink, the brand handed over a total of 47,800 vehicles to customers, a rise of 0.2 percent compared with June 2018. Once again, the growth driver was the USA. In the largest single market of the region, Volkswagen delivered 31,700 vehicles, 9.6 percent more than in June 2018. The Tiguan remained Volkswagen’s most successful model in June, while delivery figures of the Atlas doubled compared with the same month last year. SUVs accounted for more than half of all vehicles In Mexico, the brand closed the month with a fall in deliveries of 12.1 percent to 10,500 vehicles.

In South America, the Volkswagen brand handed over 38,300 vehicles to customers, 1.5 percent fewer than the same month last year. Brazil remained the strongest and also the largest single market in the region. Here, the brand handed over 31,000 vehicles to customers, recording a rise of 13.0 percent. Argentina continues to struggle with a difficult situation in the general economy and a severely shrinking overall market. Volkswagen delivered 4,000 vehicles, recording a fall of 50 percent compared with June 2018, while its market share remained stable.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Volkswagen delivered 275,000 vehicles in June, up 11.6 percent on June 2018. This development was driven chiefly by China, the largest single market in the region and the brand’s largest single market in the world. The changeover from the homologation standard C5 applicable in China to C6 provided a positive one-off stimulus for the market in general and the Volkswagen brand benefited especially strongly. In a slightly growing overall market, Volkswagen recorded a rise of 14.2 percent, delivering 261,100 vehicles and further expanding its market share. However, a turnaround in the overall market is not yet in sight.

Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen brand: