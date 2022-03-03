Higher charging capacity and expanded online features for the Audi Q4 e-tron

Car update ensures faster charge time for large-battery models

On the road with faster charge times and more connected features: Audi is consistently advancing its fully electric Q4 e-tron model range. The Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron models are receiving an array of new features. Customers can look forward to faster charge times for large-battery models as well as an expanded offering via Audi connect and the myAudi app.

The powerful models of the Audi Q4 e-tron series are starting the year 2022 with a shortened charge time. This will benefit models with the large battery that provides 76.6 kWh of net energy (82 kWh gross) – that is, the Audi Q4 40 e-tron, Audi Q4 45 e-tron quattro, and Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro models as well as the associated Sportback versions. All these cars will now charge up to 135 kW of power. The ideal 5 to 80 percent charge time is reduced for the Q4 40 e-tron and the Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron to 29 minutes, for the Q4 45 e-tron quattro as well as the Q4 50 e-tron quattro and Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro models to 36 minutes.

These improvements rely on optimized software for the battery’s thermal management and control systems. All models retain local C02-free driving, long-distance ranges, and convenient charging at some 320,000 charging points in 26 European countries with the optional e-tron Charging Service.

Audi connect integrates Amazon Alexa*

Thanks to the integration of Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa, Audi connect now lets drivers manage their calendar or shopping list by voice as well as control compatible smart home devices from their car**. Individual user profiles in the car, last-mile navigation options, and expanded app functions on the car status and parked position round out the connect portfolio.

With Audi connect Emergency call & Service, the vehicle can make an automatic emergency call in the respective national language to help route emergency responders to the right location. Quick and competent roadside assistance can be manually called by pressing the service call button in the roof module. A separate mobile phone module, independent from the customer telephone service, handles the data and audio connection with a permanently integrated SIM card mounted at a crash-proof location in the car.

The infotainment offering is complemented by the largest-ever display to be used in an Audi car. The optional MMI touch display featuring an 11.6-in screen with a resolution of 1,764 x 824 pixels comes standard with the MMI pro and MMI plus packages.

New charging features in the myAudi app

The free myAudi app also offers new features. Preplanned routes can now be conveniently sent to the car right from the app. The e-tron route planner automatically plans charging stops based on the current traffic situation, taking into account the driver’s individual consumption profile. The app can also be used to set a charging target, and the driver is notified via a push notification on their smartphone when the desired charge level is reached.

Black Optics Plus Package highlights dynamic character

The Black Optics Plus Package offers a unique means to further accent and customize the dynamic appearance of the Audi Q4 e-tron. Black accents in the Singleframe area as well as the black Audi rings and grille frame highlight the front end. The front and rear bumpers are also accented in black, as is the trim on the side windows. In addition, all Q4 e-tron models now come in black (previously only edition one).

*Amazon, Alexa, and all related logos are registered trademarks of Amazon.com Inc. or associated companies.

**Certain Alexa features require compatible smart home technology.

SOURCE: Audi