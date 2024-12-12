High-performance and electric: Mercedes-AMG SUV and four-door coupé start testing

Fully electric high-performance SUV prototypes testing on public roads

First prototypes of the high-performance Mercedes-AMG SUV, which will be the second vehicle to be built on the fully electric AMG.EA architecture, have started cold-weather testing. This is an important milestone in the development process as it comprises tests at specialist facilities and public roads.

Winter testing in northern Sweden is the first stop, which is the same place where the four-door coupé began its first testing season in the spring of this year. Now, the high-performance SUV, announced just a few weeks ago, will also undergo the demanding tests near the Arctic Circle. At temperatures well below freezing, the interaction of all components is thoroughly tested.

The new SUV also showcases the pioneering role of the high-performance drive in the innovative all-electric architecture. This includes the use of axial-flux motors and a new high-performance battery concept.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz