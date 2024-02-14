Heuliez secures contract to supply 200 e-buses to Marseille

Heuliez, the urban bus brand of Iveco Group (EXM: IVG), has been selected by Régie des Transports Métropolitains (RTM, the public transport operator of Marseille) to supply 200 electric buses, with a contract worth 125 million euros

This significant order marks a major step forward in the large-scale electrification of Marseille’s public transport network. It will lead to over a third of the RTM fleet becoming 100% electric by 2027, contributing substantially to the city’s energy transition goals.

The new generation GX 337 ELEC Heuliez buses chosen by RTM will be equipped with roof rails that enable them to be recharged via a descending pantograph, either at the depot or rapidly during service, offering a flexible and efficient solution for the city’s public transport needs. An initial delivery of 35 units is anticipated by the end of 2024, with the remaining vehicles scheduled to be supplied by 2027.

Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group, commented: “We are really proud that Marseille has chosen us as a partner in its ambitious electrification project, and we look forward to supporting the city as it transitions towards a more sustainable future. This sizable contract underscores the effectiveness of our electric mobility solutions in meeting the decarbonisation needs of public transport operators all over Europe.”

SOURCE: Iveco