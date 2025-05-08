Hesai expands global reach as robotaxi partners launch services on Uber platform

As autonomous driving enters a new phase of global commercial deployment, Hesai’s lidar solutions are now hitting the roads through partnerships with leading robotaxi developers on Uber’s platform across Europe and the Middle East

As autonomous driving enters a new phase of global commercial deployment, Hesai’s lidar solutions are now hitting the roads through partnerships with leading robotaxi developers on Uber’s platform across Europe and the Middle East.

Long-time Hesai’s partners WeRide, Pony.ai, and Momenta, have begun deploying autonomous vehicles equipped with Hesai’s lidar solutions in key international markets.

These collaborations represent a significant expansion of Hesai’s global robotaxi footprint and marks the next pivotal step for the robotaxi industry as it transitions from pilot testing to commercial deployment. Hesai’s high-performance lidar technology is proving critical to expanding sensor capabilities for autonomous vehicles at scale.

Uber has accelerated its strategy to integrate autonomous vehicles on its platform, partnering with leading robotaxi developers around the world. Among these are long-time Hesai partners WeRide, Pony.ai, and Momenta.

WeRide went live with Uber in Abu Dhabi in late 2024, and recently expanded its operations to Dubai. It plans to extend its robotaxi network to 15 international cities over the next five years, spanning the Middle East and Europe. Each WeRide robotaxi is equipped with four Hesai’s lidar sensors, serving as its primary long-range lidars.

Pony.ai also recently announced a strategic agreement with Uber. Its seventh-generation robotaxi fleet, equipped with four Hesai’s AT series lidars as their primary sensors, will begin operations on Uber in the Middle East later this year, with further international expansion planned.

Momenta, another key Hesai partner, is preparing to bring autonomous vehicles to the Uber platform across international markets, starting in Europe in early 2026. Hesai provides Momenta with high-resolution lidar to enable safe, scalable autonomous driving.

According to Yole Group,Hesai held 61% of the global L4 robotaxi lidar market in 2024, supplying eight of the top ten robotaxi companies worldwide, including Zoox, Aurora, Baidu Apollo, Didi, Pony.ai, and WeRide.

Hesai continues to accelerate its global strategy by supporting these key deployments and strengthening its presence in the international robotaxi ecosystem. With proven technology, trusted partnerships, and a relentless focus on innovation, Hesai is helping define the future of autonomous mobility, making transportation safer, smarter, and more sustainable for cities around the world.

