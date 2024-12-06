Hesai announces exclusive lidar design win for multiple Great Wall Motor models

Today, Hesai Technology, the global leader in lidar solutions, announced an exclusive series production design win with Great Wall Motor, covering several models across its two brands

Today, Hesai Technology, the global leader in lidar solutions, announced an exclusive series production design win with Great Wall Motor, covering several models across its two brands. These models will feature Hesai’s ATX, an ultra-compact high-resolution long-range lidar, scheduled for mass production starting in 2025.

Great Wall Motor, a leading automotive manufacturer in China, has made significant leaps in new energy and intelligent technologies, achieving significant milestones in intelligent driving and smart cockpit systems. In 2023, the company sold over 1.23 million vehicles, including a record 262,000 electric vehicles (EVs). In the first three quarters of 2024, sales of Great Wall Motor EVs reached 195,000, reflecting a robust 57.2% year-over-year growth.

Hesai and Great Wall Motor established a strategic partnership in February 2024. In August, the WEY Blue Mountain SUV, equipped with Hesai’s AT128 lidar, began mass production and deliveries. As a premium SUV brand of Great Wall Motor, it supports full-scenario NOA (Navigation on Autopilot) capabilities, from highways to city streets, enabled by lidar-enhanced perception. At night, the perception technology fusion of 3D lidar and 2D vision effectively reduces blind spots and improves driving safety.

Hesai’s ATX model is a compact ultra-high-resolution long-range lidar featuring Hesai’s proprietary platform technology, which enhances point cloud resolution while decreasing the unit’s volume, weight, and power consumption. Hesai’s ATX is steadily approaching mass production with multiple automotive companies selecting the ATX as a standard configuration for mass-production models in 2025.

Over the next two years, additional Great Wall Motor models will integrate Hesai lidar, accelerating the adoption of NOA capabilities and delivering enhanced intelligent mobility solutions.

