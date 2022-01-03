HERE powers Scania trucks connected navigation solution

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that Scania, a world class provider of transport solutions, has chosen HERE to power its next generation infotainment platform

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that Scania, a world class provider of transport solutions, has chosen HERE to power its next generation infotainment platform. Scania is utilizing the HERE SDK (Software Development Kit), HERE location services and dynamic map data for commercial navigation and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) use cases.

The HERE powered connected navigation solution will be available for Scania’s fleet of trucks globally, including in China, Japan and South Korea. Scania is utilizing the HERE SDK’s mapping, routing and search functions that incorporate truck specific road information, vehicle regulations and points of interest. Scania will also build its companion mobile application for drivers with the HERE SDK, offering a consistent experience both in and out of the vehicle.

Beyond navigation, Scania will be using HERE speed limit data to implement an Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) solution, required by European law. The ISA solution for Scania is an in-vehicle feature that helps drivers acknowledge and comply with legal speed limits on any given road. The HERE ISA Map contains explicit speed limits visible on road signs as well as implicit speed limits derived from road signs without numerical values.

The data from HERE includes information on commercial vehicle regulations for truck speed limits. HERE data and services are used to enhance various ADAS functions, such as fuel optimization through predictive powertrain management, which supports Scania’s shift towards more sustainable transport systems. The electrification of Scania trucks will be aided by access to HERE location services including HERE EV Routing and optimization services.

“We chose HERE because of the quality of its location data and services and the ease of integration into our embedded and cloud-based systems,” said Peter Vincent, Head of Connected Systems at Scania. “Integrating connected maps into the vehicle lowers fuel consumption and enables new functions for Battery Electric Vehicles and autonomous vehicles.”

“We are honored by the trust Scania is showing in our platform to enable many use cases including navigation, ADAS, fleet management and electrification. Together with Scania, we are making truck driving more efficient and contributing to a major shift towards sustainable transportation,” said Gino Ferru, Senior Vice President, General Manager of EMEAR at HERE Technologies.

SOURCE: HERE