Hella wins numerous series orders in the field of electromobility

Hella, the automotive supplier operating under the umbrella brand FORVIA, has received numerous series orders from various customers, with which the company is consistently expanding its leading market position in the growth field of electrification and energy management. Customer projects include nominations for high-voltage battery management, actuators and intelligent battery sensors.

“We are consistently accelerating the transformation towards emission-free mobility,” says Jörg Weisgerber, Managing Director responsible for the global electronics business at Hella. “The different customer orders underline that we are excellently positioned in the growth field of electrification and energy management with a broad portfolio and that we can support our customers with the right product solutions in a custom-fit manner.”

First series project for battery management systems in the US market

High-voltage battery management systems from Hella ensure the safe and reliable functioning of lithium-ion batteries in electric and hybrid vehicles. Hella is currently already equipping the e-vehicle fleet of a German premium manufacturer with battery management systems. Now, Hella will also for the first time mass-produce the battery management system for the US market and supply a local manufacturer of transport vehicles. The market launch will take place within the framework of a partnership with the start-up company AMP, a leader in energy management for e-mobility. Hella will initially act as an industrialization partner in this context and is expected to start series production in Amexhe (Mexico) in the first half of 2025. Part of the collaboration is also an investment in AMP made by the Silicon Valley-based venture capital arm Hella Ventures.

Expansion of the product portfolio with electronic valve actuator

With a new electronic valve actuator (eVA), Hella is also adding another key component to its existing electrification portfolio. The eVA is used for the precise control of valves within thermal management systems. This helps to ensure that the coolant is directed as required. Thus, the service life and efficiency of the lithium-ion battery and the overall ranges of electric vehicles can be increased. The eVA is based on a cost-optimised, modular approach and is available in two different torque categories. Hella will supply the valve actuator to an electric platform of a German car manufacturer; production start is scheduled for 2025 at the Hella electronics plant in Bremen (Germany).

Intelligent battery sensors monitor the battery and ensure redundancy for automated driving

The third customer order involves the development and production of intelligent battery sensors (IBS). With over 130 million sensors delivered since 2000, Hella is now a global market leader. The new series project equips the electric and hybrid platform of a German premium manufacturer. Intelligent battery sensors measure the current, voltage and temperature directly at the battery. At the same time, a major development focus was on the redundant layout of the product design in order to meet the functional safety requirements for automated driving functions. Series production is expected to start in Arad (Romania) at the end of 2025.

Micro actuators ensure safe charging of electric vehicles

In addition, Hella has received a new order for micro actuators from a major Chinese car manufacturer. The actuators are used in its e-vehicle platform and ensure the secure locking of the charging plug during the charging process. Series production will start in Xiamen (China) in 2024.

