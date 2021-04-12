HARMAN sets a new record for outstanding design at the 2021 Red Dot Awards

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, and its Huemen design team have won an incredible 44 Red Dot product design awards, including the highly coveted “Red Dot Best of the Best” award, setting a new company record. HARMAN brought home a record-setting 15 awards in the Headphones category and won seven out of seven submissions in the Luxury Audio category. HARMAN and its brands, JBL, Harman Kardon, AKG, Infinity, and Mark Levinson have won 426 design and technology awards for 333 different consumer electronic products over the past eight years.

An internationally-recognized symbol of superior design, the Red Dot Awards celebrate excellence in the areas of product design, brands & communication design, and design concept. Every year, dedicated juries of experts from around the world convene to select the winners based on criteria like symbolic and emotional content, ergonomics, degree of innovation, and ecological compatibility. “Our global design team has delivered to the highest standard across categories and disciplines – the Red Dot standard,” said Christian Schluender, VP and GM of Global Design. “We are honored by the judges, grateful for the awards, inspired by all our partners at HARMAN, and thankful to the Huemen team for the dedication and quality of their work.”

HARMAN’s audio brands are the most lauded audio brands in the world, and while they received Red Dot recognition in the past, 2021 was a truly exceptional year with a record-breaking 44 product design awards for JBL, Harman Kardon, Mark Levinson, and Infinity across car audio, lifestyle, luxury, and professional categories. A special distinction was given to the Mark Levinson No. 5105 turntable, with the “Red Dot Best of the Best” recognition. Awarded for groundbreaking design, this is the highest ranked award in the competition and is reserved for the best products in a category.

Among HARMAN’s winners in Lifestyle Audio, JBL was recognized for Go 3, Clip 4 and Charge 5 portable speakers, LIVE 460NC headphones, Reflect Mini NC earbuds, and its Bar 5.0 MultiBeam soundbar, to name a few, while Harman Kardon was recognized for its Onyx Studio 7 Bluetooth speaker, and SUB 525 subwoofer.

In the Car Audio category, winners include the JBL Arena X Speakers, JBL Stadium, and JBL BassPro Go subwoofers, as well as automotive sound systems Harman Kardon for Byton M-Byte, Bang & Olufsen for Bentley Flying Spur, and B&O for Ford Mustang Mach-E.

In the Luxury category, award winners include the JBL L82 Classic Loudspeakers, the ARCAM ST60 streamer, the Mark Levinson No. 5302 amplifier, and the Infinity DSP amplifier, among others.HARMAN was recognized in the Professional category as well, with awards for the JBL EON712 portable PA system and the JBL DSP amplifier.

“This truly incredible performance is proof positive of HARMAN’s ability to deliver innovative, meaningful design, even in a global context as challenging as this past year has been,” said Dave Rogers, President of the Lifestyle Division. “Our world-class engineers and our designers at Huemen are a cut above the rest, and this success is a testament to their immense talent. Day in and day out, they work with passion and audacity, constantly striving to push the envelope, to keep offering our customers state-of-the-art design and technology for the car, the home, the office, and beyond.”

APPENDIX – Products awarded by categories:

Car & Aftermarket Audio

Bang & Olufsen for Bentley Flying Spur

B&O for Ford Mustang Mach-E

Harman Kardon for Byton M-Byte

Two Bowers & Wilkins Car Audio systems for a European OEM

JBL Arena X Speakers

JBL Arena X Subwoofer

JBL BassPro Go Subwoofer

JBL Stadium Subwoofers

Consumer Audio

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7

Harman Kardon SUB 525

JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam

JBL Charge 5

JBL Clip 4

JBL CLUB PRO+ TWS

JBL Endurance PEAK II

JBL Go 3

JBL Horizon 2

JBL Jr 460

JBL LIVE FREE NC+ TWS

JBL LIVE PRO+ TWS

JBL LIVE 460NC

JBL LIVE 660NC

JBL Reflect Flow Pro+

JBL Reflect Mini NC

JBL TOUR ONE

JBL TOUR PRO+ TWS

JBL TUNE225TWS

JBL WAVE 100TWS

JBL Xtreme 3

UA Project Rock – Engineered by JBL Over-Ear Training Headphones

UA True Wireless Streak – Engineered by JBL

A Consumer Audio product – to be announced

Luxury Audio

ARCAM ST60

Infinity BeTA Speakers

Infinity DSP AMP

JBL L82 Classic Loudspeakers

JBL SA750

JBL 4309 Studio Monitor

Mark Levinson No5302

Mark Levinson No5105 turntable

Luxury Audio product – to be announced

Professional Audio

JBL DSP Amp

JBL EON712

