GWM shines at Jakarta Auto Show, boosting Indonesia’s automotive ecosystem

On July 17th, GWM made a spectacular appearance at the Jakarta Auto Show in Indonesia, showcasing a range of leading intelligent new energy vehicles. Their differentiated intelligent new energy technology and refined products brought an exceptional driving experience to local consumers.

The press conference was held in two sessions, morning and afternoon. First, the youthful, sporty, and technologically advanced HAVAL JOLION HEV made its debut, becoming the second new energy HAVAL brand product in the Indonesian automotive market following the HAVAL H6 HEV. The HAVAL JOLION HEV’s pursuit of “continuous advancement” creates a positive emotional value for young consumers.

In the afternoon session, GWM’s high-end model, the GWM TANK 300 HEV, unveiled its mystery to great anticipation, bringing consumers an exceptional high-end, stable driving experience. Since its launch in Indonesia last year, the TANK model has gained widespread popularity for its unique product personality and has led a new trend in luxury off-road vehicles in Indonesia. As a luxury off-road SUV, the GWM TANK 300 HEV offers powerful performance and an extraordinary driving experience. It can satisfy the exploration desires of discerning adventurers while providing a comfortable experience for everyday driving. Whether in urban driving, rural travel, or off-road adventures, it excels with ease and stands out. The TANK series models embody GWM’s continuous innovation capabilities and their absolute heights achieved.

Mr. Yang Weiqi, Vice President of GWM International, pointed out, “Technology is the core of shaping product strength and the driving force for transformation. Focusing on the trends of new energy and intelligence, GWM has been laying out the new energy industry chain technology 20 years in advance, building the ‘GWM Forest Ecosystem’ encompassing new energy vehicles, power batteries, hydrogen energy new energy, and intelligent driving.”

Looking to the future, GWM will continue to deepen the “One GWM” operational strategy overseas, adhere to a long-termism investment strategy, and continue to invest more new energy models into Indonesia to better serve end customers.

The launch of new energy models HAVAL JOLION HEV and GWM TANK 300 HEV, along with the unveiling of significant models, marks an important step in solidifying GWM’s market position in the Indonesian auto market.

SOURCE: GWM