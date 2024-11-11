GWM Hydrogen-FTXT signs MoU with mutilple parties from Minas Gerais State of Brazil

On November 6th, Mr. Romeu Zema Neto, the Governor of Minas Gerais State (MG State) in Brazil, along with his delegation team, visited GWM Hydrogen-FTXT in Shanghai for deep discussions on the mutual collabration and promotion of green hydrogen technology and applications such as hydrogen fuel cell trucks

On November 6th, Mr. Romeu Zema Neto, the Governor of Minas Gerais State (MG State) in Brazil, along with his delegation team, visited GWM Hydrogen-FTXT in Shanghai for deep discussions on the mutual collabration and promotion of green hydrogen technology and applications such as hydrogen fuel cell trucks. They also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on hydrogen energy cooperation among MG State’s Secretary for Economic Development (SEDE), MG State’s Invest Minas, UNIFEI, GWM Brazil, and FTXT.

According to the memorandum, GWM Hydrogen-FTXT will jointly work with Great Wall Motor Brazil (GWM BR) to deliver hydrogen heavy-duty trucks to Brazil for demonstration operation. Together with the MG State’s Secretary for Economic Development (SEDE), MG State’s Invest Minas, and UNIFEI, they will collaborate on a demonstration operation project for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the region. They will fully leverage their respective strengths in knowledge, experience, technology, and resources to promote the development of the hydrogen energy industry and the transformation to green transportation in MG State, Brazil.

This signing marks a new phase in the development of GWM Hydrogen-FTXT in Brazil market. In the future, GWM Hydrogen-FTXT will continue to expand its market development in Latin American and global hydrogen energy markets, actively contributing to the global energy transition and green transformation with China’s Hydrogen Power.

SOURCE: GWM