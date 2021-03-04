GWM: Haomo Smart Mobility obtains Pre-A series funding- Investments of Shougang Fund, Meituan and Hillhouse Capital

Recently, Haomo Smart Mobility Technology Co., Ltd. obtained the Pre-A series funding in hundreds of millions of Yuan, i.e. investments of Shougang Fund, Meituan and Hillhouse Capital.

Haomo Smart Mobility was founded in November 2019 and formerly known as the Intelligent Driving Department of GWM, and has a core team partly from GWM and partly from the outside Internet and AI expert team. The genetic convergence of two types of talents makes the Haomo Smart Mobility not only attach importance to data value, product iteration closed loop and user experience, but also have the ability of industrial chain coordination, quality management and cost control in the traditional automobile industry.

Currently, Haomo Smart Mobility covers businesses of the automatic driving system for passenger cars and automatic driving solutions for enterprise logistics vehicles, and has formed the double-product-line strategy for the passenger cars and low-speed terminal logistics market. In the path of realizing automatic driving, Haomo Smart Mobility chooses the “Step-by-Step Advancing” strategy – from L1 to L5, gradually realizing the leap of each level in automatic driving, rapidly expanding its own market scale and gradually improving the intelligence level of automobile products.

In order to speed up the implementation of the industry, Haomo Smart Mobility has put forward a “Windmill Strategy”: layout from three directions: passenger cars, low-speed logistics vehicles and intelligent hardware. Through the continuous collection of scenario data in these three directions, better products can be produced and a virtuous circle can be realized. Haomo Smart Mobility has taken a steady and sure path to gradually realize the leap of each level in automatic driving.

The Magic Box, a product in the field of passenger car automatic driving, will also be put on the market this year. This product will be the first automatic driving product with L3 product capability, mass-produced laser radar and NOH capability in China, and reach the leading level of domestic automatic driving in aspects of system safety, customer experience and automatic driving scenario coverage. The low-speed vehicle products, “Little Magic Plate” and “Little Magic Camel”, have been put into operation in multiple scenarios. Haomo is positioned as a helper in the low-speed driverless vehicle industry; this business line has a service system called “5S” internally, including MAAS, VAAS, PAAS, IAAS and FAAS.

The binding of automatic driving and OEM means the advantages in aspects of industrial chain coordination, quality management, cost control and automatic driving data volume, and also is a mode that can quickly realize the industrialization. Haomo Smart Mobility is just a typical representative of this model in China.

Haomo Smart Mobility has the Internet thinking attribute of attaching importance to data value, product iteration and user experience. With the help of professional investment teams and top experts in the industry, Haomo Smart Mobility will rely on its dual advantages to develop at top speed and become a pathfinder and leader in the field of automatic driving in China.

SOURCE: GWM