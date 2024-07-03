GWM achieves record overseas sales

On July 1, Great Wall Motor Company Limited released its sales data for June 2024

On July 1, Great Wall Motor Company Limited released its sales data for June 2024. The data shows that GWM sold 559,669 vehicles from January to June, increased by 7.79% year-on-year. Overseas sales from January to June reached 201,500 units, marking a year-on-year increase of 62.59%. In June alone, overseas sales reached 38,104 units, setting a new monthly overseas sales record.

In recent years, GWM have maintained rapid growth of overseas sales. In 2023, the sales exceeded 300,000 units, an increase of more than 80% year-on-year. Its continuous business growth stems from long-term planning and timely business adjustments. In 2022, GWM launched the “ONE GWM” global strategy. Subsequently, in 2023, it increased its investment in overseas markets through an “Ecosystem Overseas” strategy and set a goal of 500,000 overseas sales for 2024. To achieve this target, GWM is flexibly adapting to changes. By the end of May this year, GWM made organization and personnel adjustments, elevating the overseas organization to a primary level. Former head of GWM International, Parker Shi, was promoted to President of GWM International.

Last year, GWM had 700 overseas dealerships, and this year the number has increased to 1,000. The company is also implementing an “Ecosystem Overseas” strategy, promoting localized production. On June 26, its KD plant in Uzbekistan officially started operations. Additionally, several projects in Indonesia, Malaysia, and other locations are expected to commence production within the year.

SOURCE: GWM