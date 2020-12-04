Groupe Renault extends the lifespan of electronic parts with Faurecia

Groupe Renault and Faurecia Clarion Electronics, Faurecia Group’s onboard electronics business, launch a partnership for multi-brand electronic repairs.

Through this partnership, Renault will be able to provide its garage and repair partners with access to the repair of more than 1,000 products on 23 vehicle brands, including the entire electronics repair catalog of the business specializing in onboard electronics. Customers will thus be able to have a very competitive alternative choice compared to equivalent new parts.

Each product entrusted by Renault to Faurecia Clarion Electronics will be diagnosed, repaired and finally checked before being returned to the garage within three to five days on average. This activity is fully in line with the circular economy as it considerably reduces the use of resources and energy by extending the life of original equipment.

In addition to our remanufacturing and repair activities, which will be developed within the Re-Factory in Flins, we wanted to integrate a multi-brand electronic parts repair offer in Europe into our networks, in order to meet the needs of our customers looking for an economic and responsible offer. The development of the sale of services and spare parts from the circular economy is key to preserving resources and reducing the environmental footprint. It is an important part of the Groupe Renault’s commitment to carbon neutrality. says Xavier Kaufman, Director of Parts and Accessories Program of Groupe Renault.

We are very pleased to be able to contribute both to strengthening Groupe Renault’s circular economy strategy and to Faurecia’s carbon neutrality program. Our solutions offer a competitive and secure alternative for vehicle owners who also contribute to reducing the environmental impact of their products. says Jean-François Zebo, Director of the Repair business at Faurecia Clarion Electronics.

Already launched in France, the catalog of repair services offered will be gradually extended in Europe during 2021.

SOURCE: Renault