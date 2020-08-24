Groupe PSA has launched the production of surgical masks at its Mulhouse manufacturing site

During the confinement period, the General Management of Groupe PSA decided on April 10 to invest 1 million euros in a production capacity of type 1 surgical masks in order to meet the equipment needs of all of its employees, while making it possible to regularly make targeted donations to charities (during the confinement period, Groupe PSA donated more than 700,000 masks).

The production line installed is of French technology and has a capacity of 12,000 masks / hour. A team of 12 employees at the Mulhouse industrial site has been trained to ensure an annual production of up to 70 million masks, ensuring the company’s supply independence. The ramp-up phase began on August 3 and 250,000 masks have already been produced to date.

Yann Vincent, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing & Supply Chain for Groupe PSA indicates: “This investment is the result of numerous decisions taken by the crisis committee with the aim of ensuring the protection of our employees, in parallel with the reinforced and audited health protocol that has been implemented from the deconfinement in all of Groupe PSA’s business sectors”.

SOURCE: PSA Group