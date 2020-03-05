Groupe PSA facilitates the purchase and installation of charging stations for its customers

“Providing a seamless journey to all our B2B and B2C customers interested in electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids is a key priority for Groupe PSA,” said Alexandre Guignard, Senior Vice President of Groupe PSA’s Low Emission Vehicles Business Unit. “Thanks to these partnerships, our customers will have access to a dedicated service for the purchase and installation of their charging stations, as well as for the associated administrative formalities and subsidy claims.”
Groupe PSA and its recommended partners offer the following all-inclusive solutions:
- PSA approved charging solutions available as an accessory
- A single point of contact for all Groupe PSA customers
- An online audit available for our customers to confirm feasibility of the installation.
- Installation of the charging stations by qualified experts
- A call center and after-sales services
Our partners for charging solution & Installation in the European subsidiaries:
EVBox, Delta Electronics, Enel X, Pod Point, Juice Technology hardware solutions.
Installation partners:
Germany: inno2grid
Austria: Alpiq
Belgium and Luxembourg: ZEBorne
Spain : ETRA SPAIN
Portugal: EYSSA-TESIS, an ETRA group company
France: ZEBorne, whose proposals include network access services provided by the French DSO Enedis
Italy: ENEL X
Netherlands: ENGIE
Poland: Elocity
United Kingdom: Pod POINT
SOURCE: Groupe PSA