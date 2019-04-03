Groupe PSA continues its autonomous driving tests as part of the European L3Pilot project

Groupe PSA is continuing its autonomous driving trial runs. Since the start of April, the Group’s vehicles equipped with level 3* autonomous driving functions have been operating on open roads in France as part of the European L3Pilot project. Throughout the duration of the project, six to eight Group vehicles will undergo intensive driving tests to validate autonomous functions. on dual carriageways.

Groupe PSA’s participation in the project is strengthening its expertise in the development of autonomous vehicles thanks to a global ecosystem of partners, including European carmakers, research centres, roads authorities… Groupe PSA will share the project feedback with the other partners to find-tune the necessary systems and establish a code of good practices.

The aim of the L3Pilot project is to test and validate autonomous driving as an efficient and safe means of transport. Tests will all be conducted on open roads in several European countries. They will assess technical aspects, driving behaviour, user acceptance, impact on traffic and safety in various driving conditions (urban environments, roads and motorways).

The four-year European project launched in 2017 has an overall budget of €68 million, half of which is funded by the European Commission.

Groupe PSA’s participation in this international project confirms its commitment to the development of autonomous driving technologies. With its “Autonomous Vehicle for All” (AVA) programme, the Group is gradually bringing autonomous driving functions to the market.

NB: Level 2 functions are already available on the DS 7 CROSSBACK, DS 3 CROSSBACK and Peugeot 508 & 508 SW vehicles.

* The driver no longer needs to monitor the driving situation constantly, but must be able to take back control.

To find out more about the L3 project: www.l3pilot.eu

SOURCE: Groupe PSA