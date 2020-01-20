Groupe PSA confirmed as one of the global leaders of the low-carbon by the CDP

Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA, said: “We are proud that CDP recognizes the hard work of Groupe PSA teams which are committed to successfully manage our low-carbon transition and fight to preserve a clean, safe and affordable mobility for the citizens. We consider this challenge from an ethical point of view towards the next generations and we are taking our share of the global effort to reduce carbon emissions, at an unprecedented rhythm. To tackle climate change, all economic sectors should be expected to make reduction efforts proportional to their amount of emissions, and at the same pace. This would help consumers make their own arbitrations on their CO2 emissions, between what is absolutely essential and what is less, given the necessary disruption of consumption habits that scientists recommend, with regard to the climate emergency.”

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: “Congratulations to the companies that achieved a position on CDP’s A-List this year, for leading in environmental performance and transparency. The A List companies are leading the market in corporate sustainability, tackling environmental risks and setting themselves up to thrive in tomorrow’s economy.”

This reward is part of the overall recognition of Groupe PSA’s leadership and commitment to tackle climate change:

Last November, PSA Automobiles SA CO2 emissions reduction targets were scientifically certified by SBTi[1] as consistent with reductions required to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, i.e. limiting global warming to 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

Last December, Groupe PSA was on top of the WBA’s[2] Climate and Energy Benchmark, which ranks car manufacturers on their proclivity to actively promoting low emission vehicles and investing in new technologies.

CDP assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their climate disclosure, their management of environmental risks and their demonstration of best practices, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

