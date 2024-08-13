Gridserve Global expansion plans announced

Today, GRIDSERVE Founder and CEO Toddington Harper announces global expansion plans with the creation of GRIDSERVE GLOBAL, a new internationally focused technology powerhouse, to support the scale up of world class EV infrastructure Partner Networks in new markets across the world. The formation of GRIDSERVE GLOBAL aims to build on GRIDSERVE’s pioneering track record as … Continued

Today, GRIDSERVE Founder and CEO Toddington Harper announces global expansion plans with the creation of GRIDSERVE GLOBAL, a new internationally focused technology powerhouse, to support the scale up of world class EV infrastructure Partner Networks in new markets across the world.

The formation of GRIDSERVE GLOBAL aims to build on GRIDSERVE’s pioneering track record as a leading innovator in the EV market, creating a global technology powerhouse, taking the GRIDSERVE name and innovative technology into new markets, as well as continuing to support GRIDSERVE in the UK with an ongoing unrivalled technology leadership position.

GRIDSERVE in the UK will continue to focus on expanding its leading EV charging network, the GRIDSERVE Electric Highway, including developing, delivering, and operating new Electric Super Hubs, Electric Forecourts, and Electric Heavy Goods Vehicle charging facilities, powered by renewable energy, and directly connected solar. It will continue to deliver the best possible customer experience, supported by innovative digital solutions for customers.

GRIDSERVE Founder & CEO Toddington Harper, along with his brother, co-founder and CEO APAC Heston Harper, will now focus on building GRIDSERVE GLOBAL, and GRIDSERVE’s Executive Chairman, Roy Williamson, will take interim leadership of GRIDSERVE in the UK. Toddington will remain a member of the board and major shareholder of GRIDSERVE in the UK.

GRIDSERVE GLOBAL will become a technology powerhouse, developing unrivalled technology to further strengthen GRIDSERVE’s technology leadership position in the UK, and to support new world class EV partner networks around the world. Both GRIDSERVE businesses intend to unlock multiple synergies through working closely together.

Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE GLOBAL, founder, board member and major shareholder of GRIDSERVE in the UK, said: “The addition of GRIDSERVE GLOBAL to support GRIDSERVE in the UK will deliver unrivalled focus and technology leadership, which is critical for supporting partners globally with world-leading technology, building on all our successes to-date, and supporting our mission to move the needle on climate change. I am so proud of what GRIDSERVE has achieved so far and I’m excited about what we can now achieve internationally through building on our technology leadership position into 2025 and beyond.”

Roy Williamson, Executive Chairman and interim CEO at GRIDSERVE in the UK said; “GRIDSERVE’s business remains 100% focussed on developing, delivering and operating an EV network that gives UK drivers the confidence to go electric with a great customer experience. Under Toddington’s vision and leadership, the team has installed almost 1,500 charging bays at over 190 locations, and GRIDSERVE has become a market leading charge point operator. We’re continuing to build on that success for 2024 and beyond and will remain focused on our mission to deliver sustainable energy at the speed and scale needed to move the needle on climate change.”

SOURCE: Gridserve