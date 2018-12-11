Green light for new challenge: BMW i Andretti Motorsport enters its first Formula E season

Next Saturday, the Ad Diriyah E-Prix (KSA) kicks off the fifth season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. It also marks the first race appearance for the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team and the BMW iFE.18 race car with its BMW i powertrain. Two BMW works drivers, Alexander Sims (GBR) and António Félix da Costa (POR), will be the drivers. Sims is set to contest his first Formula E season, while Félix da Costa will enter his fifth year in the first race series for fully-electric single-seater cars. Once again in Season 5 BMW i, as “Official Vehicle Partner” of Formula E, will provide the safety car fleet for all races.

Quotes ahead of the Ad Diriyah E-Prix:

Jens Marquardt (BMW Motorsport Director):

“The long period of preparation for our official works entry into the ABB FIA Formula E Championship is coming to an end. For us, Formula E is the ‘Tech Lab’ for iNEXT. Our powertrain was developed in close collaboration between motorsport and production, and the findings from this overarching collaboration will flow into future BMW i models. Now the excitement for the first race and the first comparison with our rivals is building. We feel ready for this new challenge.”

Roger Griffiths (Team Principal BMW i Andretti Motorsport):

“Everyone at the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team is approaching the new season with a sense of excitement and anticipation. After several years of working together in an unofficial manner, the new works partnership comes to Season 5 ready to take up the challenge with the all new BMW iFE.18. Testing so far has been very positive, but testing is testing and now the real competition starts. We have two proven, first-class drivers in Alexander and António, who I know are both hungry for success. The team is backed by an innovative group of partners, each of which are industry leaders in their own fields. All of us feel the potential of the team and are looking forward to the green flag.”

SOURCE: BMW Group