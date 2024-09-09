Great success for Iveco Bus in France with 12 first GX 337 H2 LINIUM to the Cannes Lérins Urban Community

Iveco Bus will supply its first GX 337 H2 LINIUM buses to the Cannes Lérins Urban Community with deliveries starting in the second half of 2025

Iveco Bus continues its progress in the zero-emission bus market. The Cannes Lérins Urban Community, which had already placed its trust in the manufacturer for the supply of GX ELEC electric buses, has just confirmed a new order for 12 GX 337 H2 LINIUM High Level of Service buses. These new hydrogen fuel cell buses, which will be delivered starting in the second half of 2025, mark a new step in the decarbonization of the PALM BUS network. They follow the successful deployment of 35 GX ELEC battery-electric buses.

“We are very proud to have been selected by the Cannes Lérins Urban Community for the supply of these 12 new GX 337 H2 buses,” said Giorgio Zino, Head of Iveco Bus Europe Commercial Operations. “This renewed trust confirms Iveco Bus’s excellence in zero-emission mobility solutions, and in particular hydrogen technology.”

The GX 337 H2 LINIUM is efficient and high-performing, featuring a 100 kW fuel cell and hydrogen tanks paired with a 69 kWh battery for a range of up to 450 km. Its “mid power” design significantly reduces hydrogen consumption by 15 to 20% compared to market standards, while offering excellent thermal comfort and a high passenger capacity of up to 110.

With its modern, aerodynamic design, the GX 337 H2 LINIUM seamlessly integrates into the urban environment. Inside, its carefully designed interior enhances passenger well-being and comfort.

The hydrogen model offered by Iveco Bus has already been awarded the “International Sustainability Award 2024” by the German magazine Busplaner and was recognised as the best hydrogen vehicle by the “Neutral Transport Innovation Awards” organised by the Iberian Association for Sustainable Transport GASNAM.

With the GX 337 H2 hydrogen model, Iveco Bus confirms its role as a pioneer in the energy transition and its ability to offer operators high-performance electric mobility solutions.

SOURCE: Iveco