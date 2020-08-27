Granta Cross Quest – start of production of the new special LADA series

LADA announces the start of production of new version of the compact station wagon LADA Granta Cross. The car in the Quest configuration features bright design elements and new options that increase usability and comfort.

The concept of the Quest version provides contrasting details, so in the Granta Cross Quest the roof is painted in ”Panther” (black), the same color is applied to the rails, as well as the wheels, which further emphasizes their pattern with diamond-cut spokes. Like all models with the Cross prefix, special model has retained outstanding chassis settings: the ground clearance is 198 mm. Protective body kit made of durable plastic is mounted on the body, which protects the enamel from damage and forms an off-road appearance of the car.

The car`s functionality is enhanced by the new seat upholstery made of a special dirt-and water-repellent fabric. This material is used on LADA for the first time. The seats are embroidered with the Quest series logo, and a similar inscription on the body.

The standard equipment of the Granta Cross Quest includes a rubber boot mat and two luggage nets: one fixes the load horizontally, and the second is made in the form of a pocket on the back of the rear seat. This version is also equipped with such options as parking sensors and heated windshield.

LADA Granta Cross will be the second model in the Quest line. Recall that the first in this version was released Largus Cross model. The special Quest series is the optimal combination of versatility and comfort for any road and life situation.

SOURCE: LADA