2023 U.S. third quarter sales

General Motors Co. and its dealers delivered 674,336 vehicles in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2023, up 21% year-over-year.

Strong customer demand for GM’s portfolio of trucks and SUVs drove sales growth across all its brands in the third quarter. GM’s total sales are up 19% for the calendar year.

SOURCE: GM