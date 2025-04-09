GM recognizes top suppliers at 33rd annual awards event

By Jeff Morrison, global chief procurement officer, General Motors

For more than 30 years, General Motors has recognized the company’s top suppliers at our Supplier of the Year event, held in Phoenix, Arizona. We honored 92 suppliers across 12 countries, underscoring their work to cultivate strong relationships with GM.

Some of our suppliers were recognized for their achievements in safety, innovation, or resilience; others for special projects in which they went above and beyond. The common thread: working with transparency and clear communication to build a strong relationship with General Motors. The global cross-functional GM team that rigorously selected these winners based their decisions not only on each organization’s 2024 performance, but also their alignment to GM’s core values and goals.

Putting resiliency in overdrive

Suppliers that truly exceed expectations during critical moments receive the coveted Overdrive Award. These eight companies demonstrated a willingness to go the extra mile when needed. In the supply chain world, we know those needs can sometimes be great.

For example, Auria Solutions and their local community were severely impacted by Hurricane Helene in September 2024 – their operations were halted due to lack of power and water. Not only did they swiftly deploy a comprehensive restoration plan, but they brought services back to their community as well. The company, which makes systems for automotive acoustics, flooring and cargo management, dug two water wells to service their operation and opened the water supply to the community. They also brought employees from other locations to operate their engineering center as a temporary aid station, providing meals and donating and installing generators for those in need.

This is one of many shining examples of our suppliers going big when the going gets tough.

Here’s the full list of the 2025 Supplier of the Year award winners:

AAA Adient Advanced Composites, Inc. Advanta Industries AISIN World Corp. of America Atlas Copco – Industrial Assembly Solutions Attentive Industries, Inc. BASF Coatings Bridgestone Corporation Casco Products Corporation CHINYANG AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD Chunil Cargo Transportation Co., Ltd. CITIC Dicastal COAVIS COMEXPORT Conduent Continental Tire Cooper Standard CPKC CSN DAEYONG INDUSTRY CO. Daimay Automotive Dedicated Logistics, LLC DM CONTROL DN Automotive Corporation DY AUTO CORPORATION Dynamic Manufacturing, Inc. Eldor Corporation ExxonMobil Product Solutions FALCARE EQUIPAMENTOS INDUSTRIAIS LTDA FANUC CORPORATION Federal Express Corporation First Brands Group-Brake Parts Inc F-TECH INC. GALLAGHER-KAISER CORPORATION Gentex Corporation Gentherm Inc. GIGG Express Inc. GNS North America GP Strategies Corporation Grand Traverse Plastics Corp GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG HANDS CORPORATION HARMAN International HDT Automotive Solutions Hendrick Motorsports HIROTEC MEXICO HL Mando HYUNDAI GLOVIS Ideal Contracting, LLC Ideal Setech, LLC ILJIN International Industrial Contracting Corporation Inteva Products JPC Automotive Co., Ltd Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. KIRCHHOFF Automotive KM&I Co., Ltd. Korea Electric Terminal Co., LTD. KUKA Systems North America KWANGJIN LG Electronics Vehicle Solutions Linamar Maersk, Inc Magna International Maxxis Tires Mitsubishi Turbocharger & Engine America, Inc. MOBIS MOON STAR EXPRESS LLC Multimatic Neapco Holdings, LLC NIPPON SEIKI NORTH AMERICA Nucor NYX LLC PACKARD KOREA INC Polimetri Indústria Metalúrgica LTDA. Quaker Houghton RIDGEVIEW INDUSTRIES RPM Schaeffler SHB SM Namsun Aluminum Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. SNT Motiv Co Ltd Summit Polymers Inc Syfan Logistics Thermoflex Corporation Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Valeo Walbridge Washington Penn Wooshin Safety Systems Co., Ltd. Worthington Steel

Overdrive Awards

Auria Old Fort COAVIS Magna International Infineon Murata NorthGate Schaeffler Walbridge

An extra special shout out to the very few outstanding suppliers that made both lists: COAVIS, Magna International, Schaeffler and Walbridge.

GM’s Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization is prioritizing resiliency through relationships and working hard to break down barriers to serve as better teammates for our supplier community. Not only is this annual event a time to celebrate our progress, but our evolution is also being recognized with real results like GM’s continued growth on Plante Moran’s Working Relations Index, an annual measure of trust, communication, mutual profitability, assistance and hindrance between top automakers and their direct suppliers.

Three years ago, we were on the heels of a global pandemic that severely disrupted global supply chains. GM’s continued resiliency through it all is a true testament to the relationships [we cultivate and the work we accomplish with our suppliers year after year.

So, I congratulate and thank this year’s winners. Together, we’re leading with agility and efficiency while driving innovation and manufacturing excellence. This work is bringing the industry’s broadest portfolio of both gas-powered and electric vehicles to market for GM customers.

Jeff Morrison is global chief procurement officer at General Motors.

SOURCE: GM