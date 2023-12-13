GM promotes executives to lead the next phase of the company’s growth strategy

Ken Morris and Josh Tavel named to new leadership roles in product development under GM President Mark Reuss

General Motors Co. is making several changes to its product development team and creating a new role to oversee its global regions. These moves will streamline the organization, allow for faster implementation of new vehicle and technology programs, and accelerate the company’s go-to-market strategies.

This realignment is driven by the retirement of Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, after a nearly 40-year career at the company. Parks started at GM in 1984 and led various engineering teams responsible for the development of dozens of vehicles across all GM brands and regions, including the foundation of our current generation EVs.

“We’ve spent years preparing GM to transition to an all-electric future, and Doug’s leadership has been pivotal. We are grateful for his many contributions to GM’s success,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “The changes we are announcing today will continue to drive technical excellence and deliver groundbreaking vehicles to our customers around the world.”

Global Product Development Leadership

Ken Morris, currently vice president, Global Vehicle and Propulsion teams, will be promoted to senior vice president, Product Programs, Product Safety and Motorsports. Morris retains his current responsibilities leading global vehicle programs and will add global product safety, launch excellence and motorsports product development.

Josh Tavel, currently global vice president of Customer Care and Aftersales, will be promoted to senior vice president of Energy Storage and Propulsion, R&D, and Manufacturing Engineering. This role will integrate GM’s products and processes in key areas critical to accelerating the company’s electrification strategy, including battery development and manufacturing engineering activities.

Global Market Leadership

GM also announced leadership changes to increase collaboration across its global markets.

Rory Harvey, currently executive vice president and president, GM North America, will move to a newly created role as executive vice president and president, Global Markets. Harvey will work with the global regional teams to bring the right vehicles, software and technologies to customers around the world.

Marissa West, currently president and managing director, GM Canada, will join the Global Markets leadership team as senior vice president and president, GM North America, reporting to Harvey.

All leadership changes will take effect on Jan. 2, 2024.

SOURCE: GM