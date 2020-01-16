GM investing $6.7 million in Tonawanda engine plant

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today announced a $6.7 million investment in its Tonawanda Engine Plant to upgrade the plant’s production systems.

Of the total investment, $4.4 million is in capital investment and $2.3 million is in project expense to improve efficiencies in producing the 5.3L V8 engine used in full size trucks.

”Tonawanda Engine Plant’s talented and engaged workforce continuously strives to help our plant succeed. This investment helps expand our flexibility to make multiple products to meet customer demands,” said Plant Director Ram Ramanujam. “This investment builds on our reputation of consistently launching and delivering high quality, award winning engines like the 6.2L Gen V DFM for the Silverado, and LT2 C8 Corvette.”

Jose M. Gonzalez, Acting Chairman of UAW 774 said, “GM Tonawanda Engine has a long history; our membership continues to deliver the highest quality products for our customers. We are proud of the work we do. This is a win for our team, our newly hired full-time regular employees and our communities.”

This news follows an announcement of more than 30 employees that were moved from temporary to full-time employment earlier this month. “These are great, experienced employees. Their conversion to regular full-time status will help create more engaged and motivated teams in our plant, which is foundational to improving job satisfaction, health and safety, and the quality of our products for our customers,” said Ramanujam.

Earlier this month, Wards Automotive News announced that GM’s 2020 Corvette LT2 engine – made at the Tonawanda Engine Plant – was named one of the Top 10 Engines and Propulsion Systems. This is the second year in a row that a Tonawanda-made engine earned this distinction. Earlier this week, the Corvette was named The North American Car of the Year.

General Motors Commitment to the Tonawanda Engine Plant

Tonawanda’s highly-capable workforce are playing a key role in the growth of GM’s core business and its journey towards a world with zero emissions. Within the past five years, GM invested more than $295 million in new three engine products.

SOURCE: General Motors