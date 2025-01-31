GM drives America: Measuring our contribution to the U.S. economy

In 2025, General Motors continues to drive jobs, innovation, and American competitiveness

In 2025, General Motors continues to drive jobs, innovation, and American competitiveness. As we embark on a new year, we’re taking a moment to look back at the economic impact we made in 2024, even as we look forward to more progress in the months and years ahead.

We’re proud of the significant role we play in the American economy, employing about 90,000 assembly workers, engineers, skilled tradespeople, lawyers, tool and die makers, nurses, ergonomists, software developers, communications pros, quality leaders, and many, many others. We paid our U.S. team a collective $12 billion in taxable wages in 2023.

And our impact goes far beyond our own walls. For every job we create, we indirectly impact an additional 565,000 jobs across the U.S., including thousands of suppliers, dealers, and other partners.

In 2024 and beyond, our U.S. team will continue to deliver a world-class portfolio of EVs and an ecosystem to support them, while maintaining a compelling lineup of gas-powered vehicles.

In a new video, GM is providing a fresh look at how we contribute to the U.S. economy.

Come along for the ride as GM drives America.

