“Global Brand Finance 500” Ranking 2020: Mercedes-Benz is the most valuable car brand in the world

Mercedes-Benz has been able to further increase its brand value in the current “Global 500 2020” ranking of the American brand valuation company Brand Finance and once again is the most valuable car brand in the world. The brand with the star is also the most valuable B2C brand in Europe. Five hundred brands were examined in the course of this study. With a brand value of 65 billion dollars (up 7.8 percent from 2019), Mercedes-Benz occupies 11th place in the new overall ranking and was able to improve the previous year’s result by two positions. In addition to the advancement of the brand and its increase in sales, hallmark Mercedes characteristics such as premium quality and innovative strength were decisive factors in the positive development in the overall ranking.

“After moving higher up in the Interbrand ranking Best Global Brands, we are proud that Mercedes-Benz is also continuing to progress in Global 500 2020”, says Bettina Fetzer, Head of Marketing Mercedes-Benz Cars. “A great performance by the entire team and an incentive to be right out in front again in the coming year again”.

SOURCE: Daimler