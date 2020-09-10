Global automotive giants Toyota and Lexus select Feefo to provide next-generation customer vehicle insights systems

Two of the world’s greatest vehicle brands – Toyota and Lexus – have selected Feefo, the reviews and customer insights technology company, to transform their respective customer product reviews in the UK.

Feefo’s AI-powered and totally transparent customer feedback platform provides both companies with a next-generation system fit for a fast-changing global automotive market. Each brand uses the Feefo platform to customise how it requests feedback from genuine customers, promoting their honest and transparent ratings next to each model on their websites.

“We care greatly about what customers think,” said Ewan Shepherd, Director, Lexus UK. “Feefo will provide our customers with the trustworthy, independent insights they need, at a time of great change in the automotive market. Feefo shares our focus on innovation and consistent high quality and our collaborative approach gives us a feedback system for a new era.”

Feefo’s Smart Themes tool gives prospective customers of both brands immediate access to the most relevant feedback insights as they decide which vehicle or specification to buy. The tool provides Toyota and Lexus, with critical insights, revealing trends in what purchasers think about any aspect of a vehicle.

Matt West, CEO at Feefo said: “We’re excited to work with such revered brands as Toyota and Lexus. Our cutting-edge insights platform will future-proof customer feedback and intelligence for both companies at a time when consumer habits are changing.”

Feefo provides businesses with the tools to collect real, purchase-verified reviews and data-driven insights that build closer relationships with customers. Feefo ensures that all feedback is authentic by matching it to a legitimate transaction, in order to increase consumer confidence and enable businesses to make smarter business decisions from fast access to real customer insights.

SOURCE: Feefo