Glimble by Arriva digital mobility platform launches in Italy

Italy is Arriva’s second market to launch the technology, following initial development and roll-out in the Netherlands

Arriva is launching its ‘glimble by Arriva’ digital platform in Trieste, Italy, this week as part of its expansion within the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) sector, having developed and inaugurated the glimble brand in the Netherlands.

Developed in partnership with Moovit, glimble is designed with pan-European potential to enable more accessible and sustainable choices, changing the way that people travel, especially in cities.

MaaS brings together all transport options, combined with active travel (walking and cycling) to enable door-to-door journeys, rather than just station-to-station. This allows Arriva to provide services beyond its own operations and enable integrated, multimodal journeys.

Trieste will be the first city in Italy to be served by glimble, with wider roll-out to other cities also being considered for the future. In Italy, Arriva is one of the leading operators of buses, with a fleet of over 2,500 vehicles.

Sian Leydon, Arriva Group Managing Director for Mainland Europe, said: “In a world where everyone is constantly on the move and connection and accessibility is essential, we need to be adaptable and nimble to passenger needs, while also encouraging more sustainable choices. Our glimble brand started its Arriva journey in the Netherlands, but we always knew it had scalability and pan-European potential, so the launch in Italy is a very exciting development for us as a leading European mobility provider. We will continue to explore other opportunities in MaaS where Data laws allow us to do so.”

Angelo Costa, Managing Director of Arriva in Italy, added: “A platform like glimble is essential to encourage the use of local public transport, with all its positive effects in terms of sustainability and modal shift away from cars. We want to encourage people to view buses, bikes and other modes of transport as a single network rather than separate services”.

Moovit is a leading technology provider with proven success having already developed the world’s leading MaaS platform and boasting 70 million users in 1,400 cities worldwide.

Glimble can be downloaded from Google Play and the App store. The functionality of glimble in Italy incorporates accessibility features, such as screen reading features for low vision users, talkback and voiceover capabilities. For those with hand-motor disabilities, glimble is designed with optimised menus and buttons.

Glimble is expected to make Trieste more accessible, more liveable and more sustainable by combining private, public and shared transport.

SOURCE: Arriva