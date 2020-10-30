GF Casting Solutions Suzhou receives Volvo Quality Excellence Award

The award is the highest quality award for Volvo suppliers. The VQE Award is built up by 12 award performance elements including – among others – trust, transparency, certifications, logistics and sustainability. All in all, it is recognizing suppliers that are supporting Volvo’s core values of safety, environmental concern and quality.

During the award ceremony, Ms. Chera Yang, Director at Volvo Procurement APAC highlighted the successful collaboration and the high quality standards of the high-pressure die casting solutions manufactured at the GF Casting Solutions plant in Suzhou. Mujia Zhang, Head of BU China at GF Casting Solutions accepted the award on behalf of GF Casting Solutions Suzhou and emphasized the great honor for GF to receive this award. The commitment of GF to a strong focus on lightweight solutions, sustainability and continuous improvement were core of his acceptance speech. Both Volvo and GF addressed the high importance of close collaboration and good relationship.

Since November 2016, GF Casting Solutions Suzhou has been manufacturing Aluminum shock towers for various models of Volvo Cars.

SOURCE: GF Casting Solutions