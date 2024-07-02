Geotab and BYD Trucks Europe announce integration to advance sustainable fleet management solutions

Geotab and BYD Trucks Europe integrate to enhance sustainable fleet management, offering advanced telematics and data security for electric vehicle fleets

Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation solutions today announced an integration of its European-based fleet management solutions with BYD Trucks Europe, a part of the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer BYD. This collaboration provides BYD Trucks Europe with a robust fleet management solution across Europe, with Geotab delivering an end-to-end connectivity solution that helps ensure data privacy and security within the region.

Under this agreement, BYD’s electric trucks imported to Europe will be equipped with Geotab’s advanced telematics hardware that captures comprehensive vehicle data. This data, with customer agreement, will be utilised by BYD Trucks Europe to enhance vehicle quality, maintenance, and service management – aiming to minimise both planned and unplanned downtime. Furthermore, BYD Trucks Europe will offer Geotab’s fleet telematics services to its customers, enabling transport companies to access valuable vehicle data insights for improved efficiency, operations, cost management and fleet sustainability.

Christoph Ludewig, VP Leasing/Rental/Mobility & OEM of Geotab Europe, states: “Our role as a supplier to BYD Trucks Europe emphasises the trust placed in Geotab’s technology, which enables BYD Trucks Europe to optimise their own operations and provide exceptional services to their customers. This relationship with BYD Trucks Europe underscores our commitment to deliver top-tier fleet management solutions while ensuring data security and privacy. We are thrilled this opportunity will support the transformation to fleet electrification across Europe.”

Geotab’s sophisticated telematics hardware and data capabilities combined with BYD’s cutting-edge electric vehicle technology, offer unparalleled near real-time access to vehicle data, analytics, and insights. The integration ensures that all data is transmitted and stored within a secure European database.

The relationship between Geotab and BYD Trucks Europe delivers a robust and secure EV transition solution for fleet operators, enhancing the performance and sustainability of electric fleets throughout Europe.

SOURCE: Geotab