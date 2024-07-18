Geotab Ace Generative AI Assistant – “A game changer for customer support”

Geotab UK reseller LEVL finds efficiencies and enhanced capabilities during Early Adopter Programme

Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected transportation and asset tracking solutions, has launched the Early Adopter Programme for Geotab Ace, the company’s new Generative AI (GenAI) assistant.

Over 100 companies, including a number of Geotab partners, have signed up to be part of the programme to evaluate and provide feedback on Geotab Ace. Early adopters have worked with the GenAI assistant providing data-driven answers to more than 1,000 customer questions. Recurring topics include questions relating to driver risk and safety, diagnostic data and maintenance, fuel consumption and efficiency, and vehicle utilisation.

Geotab Ace is capable of processing vast quantities of data quickly, speeding up time to insight. As an example, a response to a question such as “What are my fleet carbon emissions over the past 12 months?” can be provided in seconds. In this case, Geotab Ace uses filters such as data by fuel type, associated emission factors, and fuel consumption, while calculating thousands of vehicle data inputs over the year. With faster data insights and easy access to information, fleets can make better decisions for optimum performance including cost management.

“Navigating through the world of generative AI has been a learning-rich experience. As we continue evolving, our focus remains on building upon what we’ve learned to ensure that we continue offering trusted insights for our customers,” said Mike Branch, VP of Data and Analytics at Geotab. “The early adopter programme is just the beginning, we are thrilled about the value Ace promises, and are looking forward to observing the positive impact it will have on the industry.”

Geotab UK reseller, LEVL is one of the Geotab partners participating in the Early Adopter Programme. The telematics provider has been offering Geotab Ace to its customers as a value add to enhance fleet management through smart AI integration.

“Geotab Ace has the potential to be a game-changer in the realm of customer support and efficiency,” said Andrew Pearce – Sales and Marketing Director at LEVL “The value this innovation provides is immense, not just for customers but also for us as resellers, enabling us to offer unparalleled assistance. Geotab Ace is like having a data analyst in your back pocket, ensuring consistent, high-quality interactions. It’s a transformative tool that’s reshaping our customer engagement.”

Powered by Microsoft, Geotab Ace offers ultimate privacy and security

The development of Ace was made possible through a strategic collaboration with Microsoft, using Microsoft Azure’s robust cloud infrastructure to create a reliable and forward-thinking product with Azure OpenAI Service.

In a data-driven age, the integrity and security of information remain a critical priority. Designed with a commitment to privacy and security protocols, Geotab Ace user data is safely handled within Geotab’s own secure environment, reinforcing trust and safeguarding the value of the insights delivered. In line with its launch of Geotab Ace, the company recently released its Responsible AI Guide, highlighting the unique challenges posed by the development of Ace and how Geotab mitigated and learned from them.

SOURCE: Geotab