Genesis makes first China appearance at 2019 CIIE

SHANGHAI, China, November 5, 2019 – Genesis, the luxury automotive brand, marked its first appearance in China at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) this week. In keeping with the CIIE theme of “New Era, Shared Future,” Genesis is at CIIE to debut the fuel-cell GV80 Concept, battery-electric Mint Concept and the luxurious dignity of its flagship G90 sedan in China.

“We are thrilled to stage our first Chinese appearance at CIIE, an event that embodies China’s increasingly open embrace to the world,” said William Lee, Executive Vice President and Global Head of the Genesis Brand. “We are excited to bring the GV80 Concept, the Mint Concept, and the G90 in China, which will soon be is an important market for Genesis, to share our vision of design and alternative energy.”

Genesis is using its 400 square-meter exhibition space to showcase the brand’s vision towards alternative energy. Within the exhibition space is an interactive, kinetic sculpture that describes how hydrogen fuel-cell and electricity can cleanly power a vehicle, as well as digital configurators that allow attendees to explore exterior and interior options for the G90.

GV80 Concept – Fuel Cell SUV Concept

The GV80 Concept is the Genesis brand’s first interpretation of a luxury SUV. Powered by hydrogen fuel-cell (FCEV) technology, the GV80 Concept provides a glimpse of the bold future of Genesis design. It is a modern and refined interpretation of a capable SUV, building on the strength of architecture and the beauty of natural elements. Genesis continues to study the benefits of similar alternative propulsion systems and eco-friendly technologies for future product applications.

Mint Concept – Small Car, Big Apple: The Electric Luxury Car for the City

As a new vehicle typology, the Mint Concept is designed as a two-door, two-passenger electric car meant for the modern and urban city life. The lightweight runabout is highly maneuverable and exhilarating to drive. It reshapes the city mobility and provides an innovative interior user experience. Tailored for the needs of modern city life, the Mint Concept has an estimated range of 200 miles (322 kilometers) per full charge, and 350-KW fast recharging.

G90 – Flagship Luxury Sedan

The G90 is a full-size sedan that features unmistakable Genesis design cues, such as its distinctive Quad Lamps, signature Crest Grille and G-Matrix pattern throughout the vehicle, inside and out.

