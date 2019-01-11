General Motors strengthens core business and future mobility

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today provided investors with an update on its comprehensive strategic plan as it continues to build the foundation for the company’s long-term success. GM also said it expects earnings growth in 2019, compared to projected 2018 full-year results.

Full-year 2019 guidance:

Earnings per share diluted-adjusted of between $6.50 and $7.00.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow of between $4.5 billion and $6 billion.

2018 performance:

GM expects 2018 EPS-diluted-adjusted and adjusted automotive free cash flow to exceed the guidance provided when reporting its third quarter 2018 earnings on Oct. 31, 2018.

For complete details, click here to download the full press release.

SOURCE: General Motors