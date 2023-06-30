General Motors acquires battery software startup ALGOLiON

General Motors Co. announced today that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Israel-based battery software startup ALGOLiON Ltd. for an undisclosed sum.

DETROIT, HERZLIYA and REHOVOT, ISRAEL – General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Israel-based battery software startup ALGOLiON Ltd. for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition was led by the newly formed Technology Acceleration and Commercialization (TAC) organization, a group within GM that works to identify emerging technology that can support GM’s leadership position in battery development through investments, acquisitions or partnerships.

ALGOLiON, which received early support from the Israeli Innovation Authority, was founded in 2014 by Niles Fleischer, Ph.D., and Alex Nimberger, Ph.D. The company has developed sophisticated software that uses data streams from EV battery management systems to help identify anomalies in cell performance to ensure proper vehicle health management and provide early detection of battery hazards including thermal runaway propagation events. Dr. Fleischer has more than 40 years of experience in the battery industry and more than 80 patents in the field, while Dr. Nimberger has deep military and civilian experience in all aspects of lithium-ion battery operating modes and effects analysis.

ALGOLiON’s software, coupled with GM’s internal capabilities and vast experience in delivering best-in-class products at scale, can greatly accelerate time-to-market of a cost-effective early hazard detection system for the benefit of millions of GM’s customers worldwide.

“ALGOLiON has developed cutting edge battery analytics and prediction software that will help General Motors deliver great performing EVs for our customers,” said Gil Golan, vice president, TAC.

“The ALGOLiON team is excited to join GM on its track to an all-electric vehicle future,” said Fleischer. “We found the right home for our technology to play an integral role in maintaining healthy batteries for exciting products and reach customers globally.”

The software uses sophisticated algorithms to identify miniscule changes that could impact battery health weeks earlier than other methods in use today without additional hardware or sensors all while the battery is still operating properly.

ALGOLiON employees, including the company’s founders, will remain based in Israel and join more than 850 employees at the GM Technical Center in Herzliya, Israel. The team will be led by Guy Daniely, senior engineering manager.

GM Israel is an integral part of GM’s Global Product Development Group, working on key vehicle programs toward GM’s vision for a future of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.

The Israeli center specializes in advanced technologies including software and algorithms, machine learning, Software Defined Vehicles, cyber security and user-facing applications for autonomous, electric and connected vehicles that are shaping the future of mobility.

