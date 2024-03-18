Geely Yinhe E8 secures prestigious 2024 MUSE Design Platinum Award

MUSE Design Award (America) has announced that the Geely Yinhe E8 has stood out among thousands of international designs works and won the Platinum Award for 2024

MUSE Design Award (America) has announced that the Geely Yinhe E8 has stood out among thousands of international designs works and won the Platinum Award for 2024.

The MUSE Design Award is hosted by the International Awards Association. It is one of the influential international awards in the global design field that implements a strict judging system and standards. The panel is composed of many well-known and experienced professionals in the industry, an award win represents a very high level of innovation and design.

This year’s theme of the MUSE Design Award is “Shaping Legacies”, which aims to recognize industry drivers who continue to innovate that leaves a notable mark in the design field. This is highly consistent with Geely Yinhe E8’s design concept which centers on people and integrates technological innovation with cultural heritage.

A new design paradigm in the era of intelligent electric vehicle

As the Geely auto’s first pure electric car under the SEA architecture, the Yinhe E8 has the world’s first mass-produced integrated luminous front face featuring the “Ripples of Light ” that inherits the classic aesthetic of Geely Binray (Borui) and Azkarra (Boyue) “ripples of water” grille, revitalizing Geely auto’s super symbol “Ripple” with modern technology.

In addition, a humanistic romance is injected into the Yinhe E8’s unbounded smart cockpit, bringing users a high-end aesthetic experience that combines human-centric sensation and technological innovation. The audio system is integrated with ambient lighting reminiscent of “three pools mirroring the moon,” a famous scenery of West Lake, Hangzhou. The Console features ripples in a lotus pond, and the rear light are inspired by the multiple multi-layered flying eaves of the ancient building.

A design responsibility to everyone

Geely is committed to providing smart and high-quality cars for everyone. Geely Yinhe E8 is equipped with a 45-inch 8K smart screen which combines design and technology. Based on extensive scenario-based interaction testing, Geely ensures that driving controls are easily seen and reached, providing a comfortable mobility that combines aesthetics, intelligence, and safety.

In addition, the Yinhe E8 boasts a smooth and elegant surface and over 20 advanced aerodynamic-enhancement designs. It achieves an ultra-low drag coefficient and a balance between aesthetics and functionality, highlighting a design that is as responsible for users as it is for the environment.

Following the IDA Design Award and the iF Design Award, Geely Yinhe E8 once again has won a major international design award. In the future, Geely Auto will continue to integrate classic design aesthetic and innovate in the new era of smart electrical vehicles, provide more new products and experiences to global users.

