Geely Auto’s fourth generation of Emgrand is on the horizon

Geely Auto, China’s largest privately owned vehicle brand, announced its fourth generation vehicle from the Emgrand family, along with plans for the vehicle’s involvement during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Emgrand sedan was first launch in 2008 with focus on value and technology offerings. The model quickly became one of the best-selling Chinese sedans with monthly sales often reaching over 20,000 units since its production. Geely Auto’s philosophy of constantly listening to consumer feedback and improving on its product continues to increase the Emgrand reputation within the Chinese and global markets as a highly reliable and much sought-after vehicle.

The fourth generation Emgrand is developed based on Geely Auto’s B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) which has previously been utilized by the Geely Coolray (Geely Bin Yue in China), Binray (Geely Bin Rui in China) and Geely ICON SUV. The new sedan highlights the Emgrand’s return to its roots, with much emphasis on value and technology offerings.

As part of Geely Auto’s partnership with the 2022 Asian Games, the fourth generation Emgrand will share its Spirit of Champions ethos with the games’ organizer, who will undertake a ten-city tour across China to promote the event, which begins in September 2022.

CEO of Geely Auto Group, Mr. Gan Jiayue, said, “The Spirit of Champions isn’t only for the world of sports but is also recognized by Geely Auto as we continue to push boundaries in our pursuit to provide better user experience for our global consumers. We believe that the fourth generation Emgrand represents the best of Geely Auto in terms of quality, technology and experience”.

As a highly-competitive offering, the Emgrand has been an essential part of Geely Auto’s lineup, both in the domestic market and overseas, for over a decade.

A Brief History of the Emgrand:

2009, August 28th

First Geely Emgrand sedan launched with a five-star crash test rating, becoming the first Chinese car to achieve this standard and offer DVVT technologies.

2013

The first Chinese sedan to be exported in major numbers, becoming popular in several Middle Eastern countries.

2014

Second generation Emgrand launches with a 1.3T engine. First vehicle in the Chinese market to offer 4G communications. The 1.3T becomes engine of the year in the Chinese market.

2016

The One-millionth Emgrand is produced

2018, March 6th Third generation Emgrand becomes the best-selling sedan for nine consecutive years whilst being the best-selling passenger car for 83 months. Emgrand also doubles its sales to two million units.

The official launch of the new Emgrand will announced in the coming weeks.

