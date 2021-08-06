Geely Automobile Holding sales volume for July 2021 reach 99,275 units

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the the total sales volume of the Group for the month of July 2021 was 99,275 units, a decrease of approximately 6% from the same period last year and down approximately 1% from June 2021

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of July 2021 was 99,275 units, a decrease of approximately 6% from the same period last year and down approximately 1% from June 2021. Of the total sales volume in July 2021, 7,794 units were new energy and electrified vehicles. The Group’s exports volume was up approximately 56% year-on-year to 7,054 units in the month of July 2021. During the month of July 2021, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 92,221 units, a decrease of around 8% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first seven months of 2021 was 729,512 units, an increase of approximately 15% from the same period last year, achieving 48% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,530,000 units in 2021.

During the month of July 2021, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 37,829 units, 60,738 units and 708 units, respectively.

During the same period, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 18,225 units, up around 19% year-on-year. During the month of July 2021, the shipping volume of the Group’s exports of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles, namely “01 HEV” and “01 PHEV” to the European market was 1,400 units. The total shipping volume in the first seven months of 2021 was 5,046 units and a total of 495 units of vehicle were delivered to its subscription customers in the European market under its innovative subscription model so far this year.

SOURCE: Geely

Related Content

Hi,

It looks like you're browsing from an enterprise account

Please confirm your login by clicking the button below. If you are not an enterprise customer, please click close.