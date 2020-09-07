Geely Automobile Holding sales volume for August 2020 was 113,443 Units

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of August 2020 was 113,443 units, an increase of approximately 12% from the same period last year and up approximately 8% from July 2020. Of the total sales volume in August 2020, 6,609 units were new energy and electrified vehicles. The Group’s exports volume was up around 97% year-on-year to 6,322 units in the month of August 2020. During the month of August 2020, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 107,121 units, an increase of around 9% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first eight months of 2020 was 749,107 units, a decrease of approximately 11% from the same period last year, and achieving 57% of the Group’s revised full year sales volume target of 1,320,000 units in 2020.

During the month of August 2020, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 38,475 units, 71,565 units and 3,403 units, respectively.

During the same period, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 17.098 units, up around 56% year-on-year and achieving the brand’s record high monthly sales volume.

SOURCE: Geely