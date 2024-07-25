Geely Auto advances high-value global expansion with record-breaking international sales in the first half of 2024

Geely Auto Group has announced its latest sales data. In the first half of 2024, the company reported a total of 955,730 vehicles sold, marking a 41% increase compared to the same period last year

Notably, the overseas market demonstrated exceptional performance, with Geely International sales reaching 197,428 vehicles, representing a substantial year-on-year growth of over 67%. This growth rate represents a new historical high for the company. The significant expansion in Geely’s overseas business underscores the company’s steadfast commitment to its globalization strategy. Geely continues to emphasize a “high-value global expansion” approach, systematically enhancing its global presence through advancements in product development, service quality, channel expansion, and supply chain optimization.

Geely Auto’s high-value proposition is rapidly gaining global recognition. To address the diverse and high-quality mobility needs of overseas customers, Geely is implementing a “multi-energy product strategy.” This approach integrates fuel, electric, and hybrid vehicles, working in synergy to create an intelligent mobility experience that surpasses user expectations.

With the acceleration of Geely’s global expansion and the enhancement of its international influence, the company has achieved high-quality market share in multiple countries. As of 31 May 2024, Geely has ranked among the top three in terms of Chinese brand vehicle sales in 14 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and the Philippines.

The “High-Power SUV”, Coolray, known for its exceptional performance and dynamic design, has not only set new standards for “hot hatch” models domestically but has also become the top choice for B-segment SUVs internationally. In the first half of 2024, Coolray ranked among the top three Chinese brands in terms of sales in its segments in seven countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Qatar and Panama.

Geely’s flagship model, the Monjaro, has set a new record for the brand’s overseas sales in the first half of 2024. In terms of sales, the Monjaro is the top three Chinese automotive brands in five countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

Notably, the new-generation Emgrand, which holds significant importance for Geely, has experienced rapid growth abroad, with the Emgrand achieving the top position in Chinese brand sales in five countries, including Kazakhstan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the Okavango, which was newly launched in Kazakhstan in May, has quickly become a hit, entering the top three position in its segment’s total sales, within the launch month.

Facing a complex and evolving industry environment and international competition, Geely Auto adheres to a high-quality development strategy. By tailoring its approach to the specific characteristics of different countries and regions, Geely builds localized ecosystems and strategies with a user-centric focus, aiming to deliver mobility experiences that exceed global expectations. In the first half of 2024, Geely expanded its global footprint by adding over 120 new sales and service outlets. The company now operates more than 650 sales and service points across 76 countries and regions, enhancing its deep connection with overseas customers, and serving as a core driver of the brand’s reputation.

As of today, Geely has established three subsidiaries in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, and will continuously expand its business across five key regions (Europe, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific). By leveraging on its leading innovations and technologies, as well as its robust global operations system, Geely is accelerating its expansion into new markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Geely Auto strives to revitalize local automotive industries by partnering with dealers and retailers, harnessing localization advantages, and driving innovation at the level of industry, methodology, service, and experience.

2024 is a pivotal year for Geely’s development in global markets, with the annual export target increasing from 330,000 to 380,000 units. Looking ahead, Geely Auto International will further focus on market segmentation, product innovation, brand rejuvenation, and global supply chains enhancement, to ensure sustainable high-quality growth in the global market. Geely Global will also continue to deepen its globalization strategy, providing more diversified products and high-quality services to all consumers.

SOURCE: Geely